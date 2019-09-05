VIDEO: The Cast of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Previews Music From the Show

New musical The Prince of Egypt, which is premiering at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, had its press launch today, which included performances by the cast.

Check out videos of the cast previewing music from the show below!

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik and features 10 new songs, together with 5 of Schwartz's acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe.

The cast features Luke Brady, Christine Allado, Liam Tamne and Alexia Khadime. Find the full cast announcement and sneak peek at the set design here!

The show is directed by Scott Schwartz and choreographed by Sean Cheesman. For more information, visit www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com





