Digital Lottery Announced For DERREN BROWN: SECRET

Click Here for More Articles on DERREN BROWN: SECRET

The producers of Derren Brown: Secret announced today that beginning with the show's first preview, tomorrow, Friday, September 6, a limited quantity of $40 tickets to will be available via a digital lottery for each performance. The Derren Brown: Secret lottery is powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatergoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks. For details and entrance to the digital lottery, visit DerrenBrownSecret.com/Lottery.

Available performances will be posted on DerrenBrownSecret.com/Lottery as early as 6pm EDT the day before the performance and will close at 10am (for matinee performances) and 3pm (for evening performances) the day of the performance. Some lottery tickets may be located in the front row of the orchestra.

Winners will be notified via e-mail or text message, and will purchase their tickets at DerrenBrownSecret.com/Lottery.

Winners will pick up their tickets at the Cort Theatre box office with a valid photo ID or the credit card used for the purchase.

Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret will begin previews tomorrow, Friday, September 6 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street), with the opening night set for Sunday, September 15. Derren Brown: Secret will play a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2020 only.

Derren Brown: Secret is produced on Broadway by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.

Derren Brown: Secret is not suitable for children under 12.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You