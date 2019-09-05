Breaking: Rob McClure To Lead The World Premiere Of MRS. DOUBTFIRE At The 5th Avenue Theatre

HE-LLLOOOOOO!! The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced that Tony-nominated actor, Rob McClure, will star in the title role of the world premiere production of Mrs. Doubtfire this holiday season.

McClure is the acclaimed actor who received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin. He is currently starring as Adam in Beetlejuice on Broadway, a role he originated at the Winter Garden Theatre, and has been seen in Broadway productions of Avenue Q, Honeymoon in Vegas, and Noises Off!. Seattle audiences will remember McClure as Nick Bottom in the national tour of Something Rotten!, a role that he also played on Broadway. Additional casting for Mrs. Doubtfire will be announced at a later date.

When out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard loses custody of his kids in a divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As he gets lost in his new persona and grows closer to his kids, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Playing November 26 - December 29, 2019 (press opening Friday, December 13, 2019), single tickets for Mrs. Doubtfire are on sale now at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206.625.1900, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season. Based upon the beloved 1993 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten, with direction from four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical).





