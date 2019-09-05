Exclusive Video: Alexandra Silber Leads the Cast of Olney's CABARET

Olney Theatre Center launches the 2019-2020 season on the Mainstage with Kander and Ebb's CABARET directed by Alan Paul (August 28 - October 6, 2019). Broadway veteran Alexandra Silber, who played Guinevere in Paul's 2019 Helen Hayes Award-winning production of Camelot, and Tzeitel in the acclaimed Bart Sher revival of Fiddler on the Roof, will star as Sally Bowles, the flamboyant showgirl carried away by the glitz and debauchery of Weimar Berlin. Invited press night is Saturday, August 31 at 8:00pm.

In 1929 Berlin, Cliff arrives to work on his novel but finds himself swept up in the life of the cabaret with its bawdy Emcee, and swept away by the performer and provocateur Sally Bowles. Bunked together at Fräulein Schneider's boarding house, their impossible affair bumps up against the threatened love between their landlord and a Jewish fruit seller. From the opening notes of "Willkommen" through the title song and such classics as "Don't Tell Mama" and "Money," Cabaret delivers a raw theatrical experience on a knife's edge between unbridled sexuality and looming disaster.

Tickets begin at $42. Discounts available for groups, seniors, military, and students.





