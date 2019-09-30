Wake Up With BWW 9/30: BE MORE CHILL Comes to London, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Be More Chill is getting a London upgrade! The musical will play The Other Palace beginning February 12, 2020!

Seyi Omooba, the actress removed from a production of The Color Purple for her homophobic comments, plans to sue on the basis of religious discrimination.

Wicked is turning 16! The show plans to celebrate its 16th year on Broadway on October 30 with a special Wicked Day performance. Now on sale are ticket packages that include a swag bag, photo with the cast, and more!

by Marianka Swain

As we previously reported, actress Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musical The Color Purple after Hamilton actor Aaron Lee Lambert shared a screenshot of her 2014 Facebook post. Now, the Daily Mail reports that Omooba claims she is a victim of religious discrimination.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Livin' It Up with HADESTOWN Stars Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Orpheus and Eurydice may have been doomed from the start, but Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada have bright Broadway futures ahead. The stars of Broadway's biggest hit and 2019 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Hadestown, are bringing audiences to their feet every night at the Walter Kerr Theatre.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Carole King Sings 'Beautiful' at The Global Citizen Festival

by Stage Tube

Carole King appeared at yesterday's Global Citizen Festival, where she performed 'Beautiful' for the audience.. (more...)

4) WICKED Celebrates 16 Years on Broadway; Get Access to a Special Ticket Package Including a Swag Bag, Photo With the Cast, and More!

Wicked is celebrating its Sweet Sixteen! On October 30, Wicked will celebrate sixteen years on Broadway.. (more...)

5) BWW Flashback: SEA WALL/A LIFE Concludes Broadway Run Today

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sea Wall/A Life will conclude its limited Broadway run today, September 29, at the Hudson Theatre. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is A.J. Shively

Today's Call Sheet:

Kara Lindsay returns to Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

Kara Lindsay returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, September 30 at 9:30pm. You might recognize Kara Lindsay from Broadway roles like Glinda in Wicked, Cynthia Weil in Beautiful, and Katherine Plumber in Newsies, but now she is gearing up for the most demanding role yet....being a mom! Fresh off of her run in Beautiful on Broadway, Kara returns to Feinstein's/54 with a new show that encapsulates this new exciting role! Join her as she sings songs that hold a special place in her heart and laugh with her as she tries to navigate a solo show at 8 months pregnant with swollen feet and a happy heart.

What we're geeking out over: BE MORE CHILL Will Get A London Upgrade in 2020

Be More Chill, the mind-bendingly fun, smash hit Broadway musical, is to transfer to London to make its UK premiere at The Other Palace on Wednesday 12 February 2020. Be More Chill is based on the groundbreaking novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini.

What we're watching: Kristin Chenoweth Covers Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton On SiriusXM

Kristin Chenoweth sat down for a special Artist Confidential event for SiriusXM subscribers where she performed songs from her new album, For the Girls, at Steinway Hall in New York City. See Cheno sing Barbra Streisand 's 'The Way We Were' and Dolly Parton 's 'I Will Always Love You'!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Christopher Jackson, who turns 44 today!

Christopher Jackson appears in the Broadway production of Freestyle Love Supreme. Other Broadway: Hamilton, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Bronx Bombers, After Midnight, In the Heights, Memphis, The Lion King. Off-Broadway: Hamilton, Bronx Bombers, The Jammer, Lonely I'm Not and In the Heights. Film/TV: Tracers, Afterlife, "Freestyle Love Supreme," "White Collar," "Oz," "Person of Interest," "Gossip Girl." Emmy-winning composer for "Sesame Street" and "The Electric Company." Solo album In the Name of Love on iTunes.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





