Kara Lindsay Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below This Month

Kara Lindsay returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, September 30 at 9:30pm. You might recognize Kara Lindsay from Broadway roles like Glinda in Wicked, Cynthia Weil in Beautiful, and Katherine Plumber in Newsies, but now she is gearing up for the most demanding role yet....being a mom! Fresh off of her run in Beautiful on Broadway, Kara returns to Feinstein's/54 with a new show that encapsulates this new exciting role! Join her as she sings songs that hold a special place in her heart and laugh with her as she tries to navigate a solo show at 8 months pregnant with swollen feet and a happy heart.

Cover charges begin at $40 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Premium seating starts at $80. All seating, including Premium seating, is cabaret style and guests may be seated with other parties. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/kara-lindsay-2/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You