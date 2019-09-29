VIDEO: Carole King Sings 'Beautiful' at The Global Citizen Festival

Carole King appeared at yesterday's Global Citizen Festival, where she performed 'Beautiful' for the audience.

Watch the full performance below!

The inspiration behind the Tony-winning musical "Beautiful," Carole King is one of popular music's most beloved singer-songwriters. Pop music would be very different without the contributions of Carole King, who wrote her first #1 hit at age 17 with Gerry Goffin, "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," for the Shirelles. The dozens of chart hits Goffin and King wrote during this period became legendary, but it was 1971's Tapestry that took King to the pinnacle, speaking personally to her contemporaries and providing a spiritual musical backdrop to the decade. More than 400 of her compositions have been recorded by over 1,000 artists, resulting in 100 hit singles and 6 Grammys.

Taking place on the Great Lawn in New York City's Central Park every year, the Global Citizen Festival brings together top artists, world leaders, and everyday activists to take action to end poverty.

In addition to King, this year's lineup included Ben Platt, Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, and H.E.R., as well as guest appearances from French Montana and Jon Batiste and Stay Human.

Hugh Jackman co-hosted alongside Deborra-Lee Furness. Other co-hosts include Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Elvis Duran, Taraji P. Henson, Rami Malek, Bill Nye, Joy Reid, and Forest Whitaker.





