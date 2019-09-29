WICKED Celebrates 16 Years on Broadway; Get Access to a Special Ticket Package Including a Swag Bag, Photo With the Cast, and More!
Wicked is celebrating its Sweet Sixteen! On October 30, Wicked will celebrate sixteen years on Broadway.
Ticketmaster is offering access to a special anniversary package. Using the code "WDAY16", fans can purchase the package, which includes:
- Front orchestra ticket to the 7pm performance on 10/30
- Early access to the theatre for drinks and snacks starting at 5:45pm - plus the chance to meet cast members!
- Swag bag including t-shirt
- Post-show group photo with the cast
- Opportunity to win WICKED merchandise
To purchase, visit the following link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/promo/fo6mc3, and scroll down, click "Find Tickets" and enter code WDAY16 in the "Offer Code" box.
The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."
The cast currently includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose. Nancy Opel will play her final performance as Madame Morrible on Sunday, January 19. Alexandra Billings will take over the role on January 20.
