Breaking: BE MORE CHILL Will Get A London Upgrade in 2020

London is getting an upgrade when Be More Chill comes to town, beginning performances off-West End at The Other Palace on February 12th, 2020.

No further production details have been announced at this time.

Be More Chill closed on Broadway August 11th following 30 previews and 177 performances

Following a sold-out Off-Broadway run in summer 2018, the viral sensation moved to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre on February 13th, ahead of a March 10th opening.

Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. The Broadway production was directed by Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) and had choreography by Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.)

Be More Chill debuted at the Two River Theater on May 30, 2015. That fall, Ghostlight Records released the Be More Chill (Original Cast Recording); by 2017, it had become clear that fans young and old from across the globe were connecting deeply with the show through Joe Iconis's now Tony Award-nominated score. Their unprecedented show of support propelled Be More Chill to a sold-out off-Broadway limited engagement in the summer of 2018, and finally to the musical's Broadway opening night on March 10, 2019. The Broadway production has been honored with numerous awards nominations and was named Favorite New Musical by the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

The Wall Street Journal called Be More Chill "one of the strongest new musicals of the past decade." Rolling Stonehailed it as "a wow of a musical shaking things up on Broadway. Talk about universal! This joyful, roof-raising phenom is uplifted by the irresistible score of the mega-skilled Joe Iconis." New York Magazine writes, "It soars... witty, high octane tunes, bang-up performances and shrewd comedy. It has a welcome edge to it that's refreshing!" AM New York calls Be More Chill "an exciting musical with an addictively catchy score and superb cast. It deserves a place in Broadway history," and NBC says Be More Chill is "the toast of Broadway. A new musical that speaks to a new generation."





