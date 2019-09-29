BWW TV: Livin' It Up with HADESTOWN Stars Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney

Spoiler Alert: Orpheus and Eurydice get a better ending in this interview.

Orpheus and Eurydice may have been doomed from the start, but Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada have bright Broadway futures ahead. The stars of Broadway's biggest hit, Hadestown, are bringing audiences to their feet every night at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

The new musical began its journey to Broadway with a 2010 concept album by Anais Mitchell, followed by a 2016 off-Broadway run. Carney, who previously starred on Broadway in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, joined the company when it opened in Edmonton in 2017 and continued with the production through its London run at The National Theatre in 2018, when Noblezada, who made her Broadway debut in Miss Saigon, entered the picture.

Since then, the show picked up eight Tony Awards (the most of any show this year), including one for Mitchell's incredible new score, which both Carney and Noblezada can't praise enough. "Even when my body is so tired, there's not a song in the show that I wish would speed up. You can't help but be sucked up into the music," says Noblezada.

"Some people might think that it's an emotionally exhausting show for us, which I think it can be on one hand, but I like that about the show," says Carney. "The fact that we have the opportunity as actors to go that deep and to challenge ourselves every night is such a gift."

Below, watch as Reeve and Eva tell us all about life at the Walter Kerr and why they're loving their lives way down in Hadestown.





Related Articles