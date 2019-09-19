Wake Up With BWW 9/19: THE ROSE TATTOO Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Rose Tattoo begins previews on Broadway tonight! The show, starring Marisa Tomei, officially opens on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 and plays through December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Renee Fleming will lead a tour of The Light in the Piazza! Following runs in Los Angeles and Chicago, the show will embark on a tour, with dates to be announced.

Lea Michele is releasing a Christmas album! Among the guest stars will be Jonathan Groff, Darren Criss, and Cynthia Erivo.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Renée Fleming will reprise her starring turn in The Light in the Piazza in the United States this fall. Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical will be directed by the UK's multiple Oliver Award-winning Daniel Evans.. (more...)

2) Jonathan Groff, Darren Criss, and Cynthia Erivo to be Featured on Lea Michele's First Christmas Album

by TV News Desk

Lea Michele has announced that she will be releasing her first-ever Christmas album, Christmas in The City, according to People.. (more...)

3) Lady Gaga Rumored to Be Considering Role in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film

Lady Gaga is surely a woman of many talents ranging from pop superstar to screen icon. With the success of her roles on American Horror Story and in A Star Is Born, rumors are circling that she may have been offered a part in the Little Shop of Horrors movie musical.. (more...)

4) Rob Houchen, Celinde Schoenmaker and More Complete Cast of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Casting is complete for LA Opera's upcoming production of The Light in the Piazza. West End musical theater stars Rob Houchen, Liam Tamne and Celinde Schoenmaker, along with celebrated soprano Marie McLaughlin, join a formidable cast led by Renée Fleming, Dove Cameron and Brian Stokes Mitchell.. (more...)

5) Everything to Know About AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984!

by Abigail Charpentier

Although fall is approaching, summer will still live on with "American Horror Story: 1984," which premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. on FX.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Rose Tattoo begins previews tonight!

The Rose Tattoo, directed by Trip Cullman and starring Marisa Tomei, officially opens on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. This is a limited engagement through December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The cast also features Cassie Beck as "Miss Yorke," Alexander Bello as "Salvatore," Tina Benko as "Estelle Hoehengarten," Susan Cella as "Giuseppina," Emun Elliott as "Alvaro Mangiacavallo," Paige Gilbert as "Bessie," Greg Hildreth as "The Salesman," Isabella Iannelli as "Vivi," Jacob Michael Laval as "Bruno," Antoinette Lavecchia as "Peppina," Kecia Lewis as "Assunta," Ellyn Marie Marsh as "Violetta," Portia as "Flora," Ella Rubin as "Rosa," Jennifer Sánchez as "Mariella," Constance Shulman as "The Strega," and Burke Swanson as "Jack."

BWW Exclusive: Watch Jessie Mueller Sing 'The Girl That I Am Now' FROM PATSY & LORETTA

BroadwayWorld has an an exclusive video of Jessie Mueller, who plays Loretta Lynn in the upcoming Lifetime movie "Patsy & Loretta," singing "The Girl That I Am Now." The film, which also stars Megan Hilty, premieres on October 19.

What we're watching: Kristin Chenoweth Reveals the Ladies Who Inspired Her Latest Album, FOR THE GIRLS

Kristin Chenoweth is at it again, and this one is for the girls. The stage and screen star is getting ready to release a brand-new studio album on September 27, and after that, she'll bring those songs to Broadway!

For the Girls is a tribute to some of the great singers who have influenced her, with Kristin's personally charged interpretations of 12 classic songs identified with such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand ("The Way We Were"), Eva Cassidy ("It Doesn't Matter Anymore"), Doris Day ("When I Fall In Love"), Judy Garland ("The Man That Got Away"), Carole King ("Will You Love Me Tomorrow") and more!

Social Butterfly: Colleen Ballinger Vlogs At Her WAITRESS Final Performance

Sugar, butter, Colleen! Waitress said goodbye to one of its stars, Colleen Ballinger, this past weekend as she took her final bow as Dawn. Colleen took her fans behind the scenes throughout the day of her last performance in her latest vlog, including a curtain call speech from director Diane Paulus.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Stephanie J. Block, who turns 47 today!

Stephanie J. Block most recently appeared on Broadway in THE CHER SHOW! Block's other Broadway credits include: Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical (DD nom.), The Pirate Queen, Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine (DD nom.); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (DD nom.). TV: "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse." Concerts: NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, National Symphony Orchestra (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch), Dallas Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Utah Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, Cleveland Pops. Solo album: This Place I Know.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





