Everything to Know About AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984!

Although fall is approaching, summer will still live on with "American Horror Story: 1984," which premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. on FX.

The ninth season the horror anthology television series is inspired by classic slasher films of the 1980s, such as "Friday the 13th" and "Halloween," rather than a homage to George Orwell's novel "1984."

The plot follows a group of friends who leave Los Angeles to work as camp counselors a few hours outside of the city at Camp Redwood. When they arrive, they find out a killer (or possibly multiple killers) are terrorizing the grounds. It is later referred to as "the site of the worst summer massacre of all time."

In the season trailer, the group heading to Camp Redwood in a green van seem to hit a pedestrian before they try to cover the incident up, adding an "I Know What You Did Last Summer" element to the season.

The first episode, titled "Camp Redwood," is written by series creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and will introduce the characters of the summer camp including series regulars and some new faces.

Emma Robert stars as Brooke Thompson, a wide-eyed ingenue who is convinced by her group of friends to work at the camp. Roberts starred in "American Horror Story: Coven" as Madison Montgomery and "American Horror Story: Freakshow" as Maggie/Esmerelda. She starred in Murphy's "Scream Queens" as Chanel Oberlin before returning to "American Horror Story: Cult" briefly as Serena Belinda and "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," where she reprised her role of Montgomery.

Gus Kenworthy stars as Chet Clancy, Thompson's boyfriend. This is not only the Olympic silver medalist's first time working with Murphy, but his first large acting role.

Billie Lourd returns to the series as Montana Duke. She started her career with "Scream Queens" as Chanel #3 before joining the AHS franchise. She played Winter Anderson and Linda Kasabian in "Cult" and Mallory in "Apocalypse."

Camp counselor Margaret Booth is played by Leslie Grossman, who first joined Murphy in 1999, playing Mary Cherry in "Popular." She also had a brief role in his show "Nip/Tuck" before making an appearance in "Cult" as Meadow Wilton and Patricia Krenwinkel. She was last seen in "Apocalypse" as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt.

After playing THE ANTICHRIST Michael Langdon during last season's "Apocalypse," Cody Fern plays Xavier Plympton, an aerobics instructor who convinces his friends to follow his steps and get a job as a camp counselor. Fern made his television debut in 2018 in Murphy's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story" as David Madson.

John Carroll Lynch marks his return to AHS as yet another terrifying character. This season he'll portray Benjamin Richter, aka Mr. Jingles, the killer seen in the previews with a jingling keychain attached to his side. In the trailer, it is revealed he has escaped from the psychiatric hospital, à la Michael Myers. Lynch is best known as Twisty the Clown in "Freakshow" and "Cult" and made an appearance as the real-life killer clown John Wayne Gacy in "American Horror Story: Hotel."

Tony Award nominee Matthew Morrison makes his AHS debut as Trevor Kirchner, who is shown in previews with a large mustache, among other things. He is best known for play Will Schuester, the glee club director in Murphy's musical comedy-drama "Glee."

Angelica Ross will play Nurse Rita, the no-nonsense nurse and resident ghost story teller. She will be the first transgender actor to appear as a series regular. She is also a series regular on Murphy's "Pose," playing Candy Ferocity.

Zach Villa plays the infamous Richard Ramirez, later dubbed "The Night Stalker." In the seasons' trailer, it looks as if he attacks Robert's character in a flashback. His reign of terror loomed over the greater Los Angeles area and later the residents of the San Francisco area and lasted from 1984 to 1985. Villa follows in the footsteps of Anthony Ruivivar, who played Ramirez in "Hotel."

"Dear White People" star DeRon Horton plays Ray Powell a fun-loving member of the group. This is his first time working with Murphy.

Tara Karsian also makes her AHS debut as Chef Bertie, a Camp Redwood veteran. Unlike other cast members, her IMBD page lists her only in the first episode of the season, meaning it is likely she will be one of the killer's first victims of the season.

"1984" will be the first season that Evan Peters will not be featured on the show, breaking his record of appearing in every season. Similarly, Sarah Paulson, who has also appeared in every season, "will not appear in a significant role," according to Variety. However, rumors are floating around online that she may make a brief appearance. Some believe she may reprise her role of journalist Lana Winters once again.

This season, which started starting filming on July 11, 2019, will consist of ten episodes. The titles of the first five episodes are "Camp Redwood," "Mr. Jingles," "Slash Dance," "True Killers" and "Red Dawn."





