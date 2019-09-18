Renée Fleming Will Lead a North American Tour of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Renée Fleming will reprise her starring turn in The Light in the Piazza in the United States this fall. Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical will be directed by the UK's multiple Oliver Award-winning Daniel Evans.

The production will play previously announced runs at the L.A. Opera October 12-20, 2019 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and at the Lyric Opera of Chicago December 14-29, 2019. Further, the production is actively assembling a touring schedule for the 2020-2021 season. Learn more at www.lightinthepiazzathemusical.com and www.bbonyc.com/show/the-light-in-the-piazza/.

Renée Fleming's co-stars from the London production will join her for selected engagements. In Los Angeles, Dove Cameron (Disney Channel) will play Clara Johnson and Tony Award Winner and Broadway Legend Brian Stokes Mitchell (Broadway's Ragtime, Kiss Me, Kate, Man of La Macha, CBS TV's "Fam") will play Signor Naccarelli. In Chicago, Alex Jennings ("The Crown") will play Signor Naccarelli and rising star Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton, Almost Famous, Evita at New York City Center) will play Clara Johnson. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Fall in love with the sumptuous and unforgettable romance of The Light in the Piazza in a lavish new production. This breathtaking love story will sweep you off your feet and into a beautiful, sun-drenched Italian piazza in the 1950s for an evening of soaring emotion and "the most intensely romantic score of any musical since West Side Story" (The New York Times).

Florence. Summer 1953. As American Margaret Johnson and her daughter Clara take in the city's wonders, a fateful gust of wind whisks Clara's hat into the hands of local dreamer Fabrizio Naccarelli... and it's amore at first sight. But is Clara everything she appears to be? Or are there secrets in the shadows?





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You