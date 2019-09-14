BWW TV: Marisa Tomei & Company Get Ready to Bring THE ROSE TATTOO Back to Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on The Rose Tattoo

The Rose Tattoo, directed by Trip Cullman and starring Marisa Tomei, is coming soon to Broadway! Roundabout will bring the Tennessee Williams classic back on September 19, and opening officially on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. This is a limited engagement through December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The cast also features Cassie Beck as "Miss Yorke," Alexander Bello as "Salvatore," Tina Benko as "Estelle Hoehengarten," Susan Cella as "Giuseppina," Emun Elliott as "Alvaro Mangiacavallo," Paige Gilbert as "Bessie," Greg Hildreth as "The Salesman," Isabella Iannelli as "Vivi," Jacob Michael Laval as "Bruno," Antoinette Lavecchia as "Peppina," Kecia Lewis as "Assunta," Ellyn Marie Marsh as "Violetta," Portia as "Flora," Ella Rubin as "Rosa," Jennifer Sánchez as "Mariella," Constance Shulman as "The Strega," and Burke Swanson as "Jack."

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!





Related Articles