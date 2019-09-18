Lady Gaga Rumored to Be Considering Role in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film
Lady Gaga is surely a woman of many talents ranging from Pop superstar to screen icon. With the success of her roles on AMERICAN HORROR STORY and in A Star Is Born, rumors are circling that she may have been offered a part in the Little Shop of Horrors movie musical.
Us Weekly claims that Warner Brothers has approached Gaga with the offer to appear in the cult classic when it gets a reboot for cinemas. No word has been leaked about which role she may be considering.
Reports swirled for some time that Warner Bros' Studio was planning a movie remake of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, to be directed by RIVERDALE showrunner Greg Berlanti and penned by Matthew Robinson. The confirmation came summer of 2017.
The horror comedy rock musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, tells the story of a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. The musical is based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film The Little Shop of Horrors. The music, composed by Menken in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown, includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, "Skid Row (Downtown)", "Somewhere That's Green", and "Suddenly, Seymour".
The musical premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before moving to the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway, where it had a five-year run. It later received numerous productions in the U.S. and abroad, and a subsequent Broadway production. The musical was also made into a 1986 film of the same name, directed by Frank Oz.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
