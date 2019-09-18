BWW TV: Kristin Chenoweth Reveals the Ladies Who Inspired Her Latest Album, FOR THE GIRLS

Kristin Chenoweth is at it again, and this one is for the girls. The stage and screen star is getting ready to release a brand-new studio album on September 27, and after that, she'll bring those songs to Broadway!

For the Girls is a tribute to some of the great singers who have influenced her, with Kristin's personally charged interpretations of 12 classic songs identified with such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand ("The Way We Were"), Eva Cassidy ("It Doesn't Matter Anymore"), Doris Day ("When I Fall In Love"), Judy Garland ("The Man That Got Away"), Carole King ("Will You Love Me Tomorrow") and more!

On several tracks, Kristin is joined by some high-powered guest vocalists, including Dolly Parton, who lends her voice to her own composition "I Will Always Love You"; Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire.

Watch below as the Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer sits down with BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge to chat about the inspirations behind the new album and what's coming up next!





