Rob Houchen, Celinde Schoenmaker and More Complete Cast of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Casting is complete for LA Opera's upcoming production of The Light in the Piazza.

West End musical theater stars Rob Houchen, Liam Tamne and Celinde Schoenmaker, along with celebrated soprano Marie McLaughlin, join a formidable cast led by Renée Fleming, Dove Cameron and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Follow Margaret Johnson and her daughter Clara as their family vacation takes a detour thanks to a dreamy local boy. Best vacation ever? Clara thinks so. Margaret, not so much.

With a Tony-winning score by Adam Guettel and a Tony-nominated book by Craig Lucas, The Light in the Piazza premiered on Broadway in 2005.

As previously announced, Renée Fleming and Dove Cameron star as Margaret and Clara Johnson, two American tourists in Italy, with Brian Stokes Mitchell as Signor Naccarelli, the debonair head of a wealthy Florentine family.

British musical theater star Rob Houchen will make his U.S. debut as Fabrizio Naccarelli, the young charmer who captures Clara's heart. Mr. Houchen is currently appearing as Marius in Les Misérables: The All-Star Staged Concert in London's West End. He recently performed Fabrizio in The Light in the Piazza at Royal Festival Hall, and has appeared in Titanic at Charing Cross Theatre and Candide in Concert at Cadogan Hall.

Appearing as Signora Naccarelli, Marie McLaughlin returns to LA Opera for the first time since her 1996 company debut as Dorabella in Così fan tutte. The distinguished Scottish soprano has performed leading roles with the Metropolitan Opera, Covent Garden and the major opera houses of Europe, and she will return to Los Angeles later this season as Marcellina in The Marriage of Figaro.

Liam Tamne will take on the role of Giuseppe Naccarelli, Fabrizio's irresponsible older brother. His West End appearances include Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, Enjolras in Les Misérables, Link Larkin in Hairspray and Fiyero in Wicked.

Dutch-born actress Celinde Schoenmaker will perform the role of Franca Naccarelli, Giuseppe's long-suffering wife. Her West End appearances include Fantine in Les Misérables and Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, and she can also be seen as Elton John's wife Renata Blauel in the recent bio-pic Rocketman.

The cast will also include Malcolm Sinclair as Roy Johnson and Matthew Woodyatt as the Priest.

Kimberly Grigsby, one of Broadway's most prominent musical directors, will conduct this new production from London directed by multiple Olivier Award-winning director Daniel Evans. The scenery and costumes are designed by Robert Jones and Brigitte Reiffenstuel, respectively, and Mark Henderson is the lighting designer. The movement director is Lucy Hind and the sound co-designers are Kai Harada and Patrick Pummill.

Presented by John Berry & Anthony Lilley for Scenario Two Ltd and Karl Sydow, this production was seen at Royal Festival Hall in London earlier this summer. It will also be seen at Lyric Opera of Chicago in December.

Tickets to The Light in the Piazza are on sale now. Tickets begin at $24 and can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email LAOpera@LAOpera.org.

Photo Credit: Darren Bell and Craig Sugden





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You