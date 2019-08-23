Wake Up With BWW 8/23: THE SHINING on Broadway, MARGARITAVILLE Tour Casting, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Is The Shining heading to the stage? Director Ivo van Hove is set to work on a stage adaptation of the film. Simon Stephens has been working on the script and it is believed that the play will premiere in London's West End before heading to Broadway.

Casting has been announced for the North American tour of Escape to Margaritaville! The cast will feature Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Shelly Lynn Walsh as Tammy, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D. and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal/Ted.

Encores! has announced its casting for its upcoming season. Cast members will include Alexandra Socha, Kate Baldwin, Ashley Park, and more!

Casting has been announced for the upcoming Rock of Ages Hollywood! The show will be led by Broadway's Nick Cordero and Frankie Grande!



2) Encores! Sets Cast for 2020 Season; Alexandra Socha, Kate Baldwin, Ashley Park

3) Nick Cordero & Frankie Grande Lead ROCK OF AGES in Hollywood

4) Ivo van Hove to Direct Stage Adaptation of THE SHINING

5) VIDEO: Susan Boyle Returns to AMERICA'S GOT TALENT With 'I Dreamed a Dream'

What we're watching: Watch a Magical Sneak Peek of DERREN BROWN: SECRET

From stage to screen, two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown has mesmerized millions worldwide with his unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion. Now, for the first time ever, this U.K. phenomenon and Netflix star brings his talents to Broadway. We got a special sneak peek today and you can check out a magical sneak peek!

Social Butterfly: BEETLEJUICE's Kerry Butler and Rob McClure Bring Puppet Adam Maitland to Instagram!

Beetlejuice's very own Barbara Maitland, Tony nominee Kerry Butler, is bringing us to the Netherworld to introduce us to her puppet friend, Adam 3.0! Check out her series of Instagram videos to see the adventures of Kerry and Adam 3.0, along with Kerry's co-star Rob McClure!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrew Rannells, who turns 41 today!

Rannells most recently appeared in the revival of The Boys In The Band on Broadway.

Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon.



Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and King George II in Hamilton.



He has also been a part of the development of new projects including William Finn and James Lapine's Little Miss Sunshine and Douglas Carter-Beane's Lysistrata Jones.



In addition to voice work early in his career, he also starred on the HBO hit series Girls, NBC's The New Normal, and had recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Knick, and Another Period.



On film, he was seen in The Intern, Bachelorette, and more.

