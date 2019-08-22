VIDEO: Susan Boyle Returns to AMERICA'S GOT TALENT With 'I Dreamed a Dream'

Aug. 22, 2019  

Susan Boyle made headlines a decade ago when she surprised everyone with her performance of Les Miserables' "I Dreamed a Dream" on Britain's Got Talent. Last night, Boyle returned to the Got Talent stage, performing her signature song again on Wednesday night's America's Got Talent results show.

Susan Boyle was runner-up on her season of Britain's Got Talent and she made the top 12 of AGT: The Champions earlier this year.

In season 14, NBC's America's Got Talent follows Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews in their talent search, showcasing unique performers from across the country.

