Nick Cordero & Frankie Grande Lead ROCK OF AGES in Hollywood

The complete cast is set for ROCK OF AGES Hollywood, which will open this fall at a specially built performance venue and nightlife destination on Hollywood Boulevard named after the venue at the center of the show, The Bourbon Room. With 6 years on Broadway and over 2,350 performances, 5 Tony Nominations, 12+ productions worldwide and featuring 30 hit songs from the 80s, Rock of Ages is the best-reviewed- most-nominated-longest-running-hair-band musical of all time.

ROCK OF AGES Hollywood will star ROCK OF AGES alum and Tony Award Nominee Nick Cordero as "Dennis," ROCK OF AGES Broadway alum, star of Big Brother and Nickelodeon's Henry Danger, Frankie Grande as "Franz Klineman," Connie Jackson as "Justice Charlier," Sean Lessard as "Stacee Jaxx," Tiffany Mallari, Garrett Marshall, Marisa Matthews, Callandra Olivia as "Sherrie," Stefan Raulston, Justin Ray as "Joey Primo," Pat Towne as "Hertz Klineman," Zoe Unkovich, Stephanie Renee Wall as "Regina", Ian Ward as "Drew," Matt Wolpe as "Lonny," and Neka Zang as "Constance."

The cast, filled with Tony Nominees, Rock of Ages Alums, Broadway talent and fresh faces, joins an incredible producing team. ROCK OF AGES Hollywood will be presented by Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominee Matthew Weaver. Producers include Tony-nominee Hillary Weaver, Tony-nominee Janet Billig Rich, and Kimberly Helms, who will also serve as General Manager. Jimmy Kimmel Live co-executive producer Doug Deluca and early ROCK OF AGES investor Bill Bodnar will both serve as executive producers. Rounding out the team will be multiple Academy Award-nominee Stacey Sher and multi-platinum producer and CAS Award winner Kerry Brown, as producers and Tony Award winner, Steve Fickinger as executive producer.

The award-winning Broadway creative team is also back as Chris D'Arienzo's original book will be directed by Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi (Accidentally Brave) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away) with casting by Michael Donovan. Original creative and set design by Beowulf Boritt and Jo Winiarski, Jason Lyons (lighting), Ben Soldate (sound), Eva Maciek (costumes), Zach Borovay (projection design), and Dave Gibbs, who played in the original Los Angeles and Broadway productions of ROCK OF AGES, will serve as music supervisor for the production.

"This ROCK OF AGES cast is phenomenal and will no doubt add to an experience unlike anything else in Hollywood. Have a cocktail and dine at The Bourbon Room before and during the show, while jamming to the best hit songs of the 80's and then stay for the afterparty," said Matthew Weaver, Producer. "We have made a lot of friends over the years so you never know who might stop by and jump on stage."

ROCK OF AGES at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood promises to be more than just a great rock show with some of the best Broadway talent. To commemorate OF AGES' return to Hollywood Boulevard, producers have imagined a fully immersive experience bringing the shows' legendary Bourbon Room to life. The 250-seat theater is connected to a 4,000 square foot bar and nightlife venue with a menu by celebrity chef Todd English and bar experience by Andy Paxson and Dave Gibbs, known for Augustine Wine Bar and Sushi Note in Sherman Oaks. The Bourbon Room will be a prime new Hollywood hangout offering a full-service menu with upscale culinary options, craft cocktails and fine wine to be enjoyed by theatergoers, locals, and tourists alike, with or without a ticket to the show. The space has been designed and is being brought to life by the team at BUILT Inc., known for their design at hugely popular LA venues such as Guys Bar, Trousdale, Bootsy Bellows, The Nice Guy, The Peppermint Club and Pink Taco.

Featuring some of the greatest rock anthems and power ballads of the 80s, Previews for Rock of Ages will begin on Wednesday, October 23 with 6 shows a week performing Wednesday through Sunday. For all the latest ROCK OF AGES Hollywood details or to buy tickets, visit RockOfAgesHollywood.com or follow @rockofageshollywood on social media.

Photo Credit: Paul Kolnik





