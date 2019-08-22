Ivo van Hove to Direct Stage Adaptation of THE SHINING

Director Ivo van Hove is set to work on a stage adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining, according to Forbes. Simon Stephens has been working on the script and it is believed that the play will premiere in London's West End before heading to Broadway.

The Shining centers on the life of Jack Torrance, an aspiring writer and recovering alcoholic who accepts a position as the off-season caretaker of the historic Overlook Hotel in the Colorado Rockies. His family accompanies him on this job, including his young son Danny Torrance, who possesses "the shining", an array of psychic abilities that allow Danny to see the hotel's horrific past. Soon, after a winter storm leaves them snowbound, the supernatural forces inhabiting the hotel influence Jack's sanity, leaving his wife and son in incredible danger.

The 1977 book from King sold over one million copies and led to Stanley Kubrick directeing the famous film adaptation in 1980.

In 2014, King allowed a pair of playwrights to turn The Shining into a play. "I don't know what the hold-up is," wrote King after learning two years later that some artists who wanted to adapt it into an opera could not get past his lawyers. "I'd love for this to happen," he said, and approved its libretto within 24 hours, according to Forbes.

On the Broadway stage, two adaptations of King's novels, Misery and Carrie, were created, but did not last long.

Ivo van Hove is currently working on the Broadway revival of West Side Story. He just recently directed Network on Broadway and All About Eve on the West End. He also directed the critically acclaimed revivals of The Crucible and A View from the Bridge, which won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Revival and earned him his first Tony Award for Best Director. Additional theater work includes Network and Hedda Gabler at The National Theatre; A View from the Bridge at The Young Vic and on the West End; David Bowie and Edna Walsh's Lazarus in New York and London; Visconti's The Damned at La Comédie-Française and The Park Avenue Armory; Rent; and Angels in America, Roman Tragedies, Kings of War, Opening Night, Antonioni, Taming of the Shrew, Scenes from a Marriage, After the Rehearsal/Persona, Othello, The Miser, Mourning Becomes Electra, Long Day's Journey into Night, and The Fountainhead at Toneelgroep Amsterdam. His opera work includes Boris Godunov at Paris Opera; Lulu; the entire Ring des Nibelungen; The Makropulos Affair and Salome at the Dutch National Opera; and the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain in Madrid. Mr. van Hove has been honored with an Olivier Award for A View from the Bridge (Best Director); two Obie Awards for More Stately Mansions and Hedda Gabler; The Archangel Award at the Edinburgh Festival; the Critic's Circle Award; a Molière Award for best production in France; and a Dutch Oeuvre Award, together with Jan Versweyveld.

Read the original article on Forbes.





