Wake Up With BWW 8/23: KPOP Cast, Angelica Ross in CHICAGO Rehearsal, and More!

Plus, The Public announces casting for A Raisin in the Sun, and more!

Aug. 23, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's Top Stories

BoHyung, Min & Kevin Woo Join Broadway's KPOP - Complete Cast Announced!
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast has been announced for Broadway's KPOP, a new musical inspired by the global K-pop phenomenon, which will perform at Circle in the Square Theatre. In addition to Luna, a K-pop idol, other cast members from the K-pop world include BoHyung, Min, and Kevin Woo.. (more...)

CINDERELLA 20/20 Reunion Special Airs Today on ABC
by Michael Major

The 25th anniversary celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will feature members of its all-star cast - Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox. Following the news special, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella for the first time on television in more than two decades.. (more...)

Maureen McGovern Reveals Diagnosis With Posterior Cortical Atrophy
by Stephi Wild

Broadway veteran Maureen McGovern has revealed that she has been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy with symptoms of Alzheimer's and/or Dementia. In a message on her official website, Maureen shared that she can no longer travel, perform in concerts, or even drive.. (more...)

Francois Battiste, Tonya Pinkins & More to Star in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at The Public Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Public Theater has announced casting for the upcoming revival of A RAISIN IN THE SUN written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara. The cast of A RAISIN IN THE SUN will include Francois Battiste (Walter Lee Younger), Tonya Pinkins (Lena Younger), and more.. (more...)

Travis Cormier Will Play Strat in the Las Vegas Run of BAT OUT OF HELL
by Stephi Wild

Following an extensive audition process, it has been announced that Travis Cormier will take on the role of Strat in the Las Vegas run of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, the award-winning hit production set to Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits and one of history's best-selling albums. Cormier will take the stage at Paris Las Vegas on September 27.. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at Angelica Ross in Rehearsal For CHICAGO
by Stephi Wild

Angelica Ross will take on the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway next month. Ross makes her Broadway debut in the role beginning Monday, September 12, 2022. Ross has given an inside look into rehearsals with a video on her official Twitter account of the song 'Nowadays'.. (more...)

Cast Announced For THE BAND'S VISIT at Donmar Warehouse
by Stephi Wild

The Donmar Warehouse has announced the cast for the European première of David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' multi-Tony award-winning musical The Band's Visit, directed in a new production by Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst.Cast and onstage band: Alon Moni Aboutboul, Sharif Afifi, Jason Alder, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Miri Mesika, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda, Baha Yetkin.. (more...)

Hugh Jackman, Joel Grey, Sharon D. Clarke & More Featured in 92NY Fall Theater Events
by Chloe Rabinowitz

See Tom Stoppard on Leopoldstadt, Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke, André De Shields, and Miranda Cromwell on Death Of A Salesman, Joel Grey, Steven Skybell, and Zalmen Mlotek on Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish and more at 92NY this fall.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



