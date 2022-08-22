Maureen McGovern Reveals Diagnosis With Posterior Cortical Atrophy

Broadway veteran Maureen McGovern has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Posterior Cortical Atrophy with symptoms of Alzheimer's and/or Dementia.

In a message on her official website, Maureen shared that she can no longer travel, perform in concerts, or even drive.

"Of course, it's a challenge, but it certainly is not going to keep me from living my life," she writes. "My passion for music, for singing, remains profoundly robust. To me, music is a language that expresses what often cannot be said with just words - it elevates, expands, and heals - brings joy and comfort and can eliminate barriers by creating meaningful experiences. So, accepting this new stage in my life, I began to embrace what I have and let it be."

Maureen's plans for the future are to continue writing songs for kids, and to bring more attention and awareness to Music Therapy.

"We are all patients and care givers at some time in our lives. I have experienced how music and the arts free our spirits and opens our hearts to our common humanity," she writes. "I hope you will continue to join me on these next endeavors."

Mauren McGovern's Broadway credits include a list of stage premieres and national tours. Maureen made her Broadway debut in 1982 as "Mabel" in The Pirates of Penzance and then starred as "Luisa Contini" in Nine with the late Raul Julia. Another featured performance included her 1989 role as "Polly Peachum" in Three Penny Opera with Sting. In 1984 she originated the role of "Mary" in Brownstone and delighted critics and audiences with her definitive portrayal of her role of "Mrs. Anna" in the 1998 Broadway National Tour of The King and I. She received the Drama Desk nomination for her 2005 performance in Little Women, The Musical, originating the role of "Marme," which she reprised for the 2005-2006 Broadway National Tour.

Maureen performed in the West Coast Premiere of William Finn's Elegies at the Canon Theatre and then starred as "Countess Aurelia" in the historic revival of the Jerry Herman musical Dear World at The Sundance Institute Theatre. One of Maureen's personal favorite roles was originating the character "Eleanor Bridges" in the world premiere of Letters from Nam in Boston in 2001. Also, that year she made her dramatic debut as "Eleanor of Aquitaine" in The Lion in Winter at the Carpenter Square Theater. Other credits include "Madame Emery" in The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, and "Mary Turner" in Of Thee I Sing/Let Them Eat Cake. She starred in productions and tours of "Nellie Forbush" in South Pacific, "Agnes" in I Do, I Do, as "Maria" in The Sound of Music, and "Sarah" and later "Adelaide" in Guys & Dolls.

A multi-Grammy nominee, recording artist, Broadway performer and superb songstress, Maureen first came to fame in 1972 with her Oscar-winning hit song, "The Morning After" from the film The Poseidon Adventure. That garnered her first Grammy nomination for "Best New Artist." In 1975 she recorded another Oscar-winning hit "We May Never Love Like This Again" from the film The Towering Inferno. Maureen made history in 1975 as the first singer to have recorded and introduced two Oscar nominated songs in the same year with "We May Never Love Like This Again" and "Wherever Love Takes Me" from Gold. Other hits include, "Can You Read My Mind" from the film Superman and "Different Worlds" from the TV series Angie. Maureen holds International Gold Records from the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and the Philippines, as well as the Grand Prize Award from the 1975 Tokyo Music Festival. Since then, Maureen has recorded more than 25 albums throughout her career.

Maureen's series of successful solo albums include Another Women in Love (1987), State of the Heart (1988), Baby I'm Yours (1992), Out of This World: McGovern Sings Arlen (1996), The Music Never Ends: The Lyrics of Alan & Marilyn Bergman (1997), the children's album I Want to Learn to Fly (1981), her popular CBS Masterworks tribute recording to Gershwin, Naughty Baby (1989) and Sony Music holiday album, Christmas with Maureen McGovern (1998).

