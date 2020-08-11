Wake Up With BWW 8/11: HAMILTON Cast Members Will Reunite For HAM4CHANGE, and More!

Plus, Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley will star in a benefit concert!

On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for the final 'HAM4CHANGE' virtual event to support organizations focused on ending systematic racism.

Grammy & Emmy-winning composer & conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon will present an online highlights concert of their new musical, STICKS & STONES in October. The concert will star Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley!

The West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has extended its suspension through Sunday, February 21, 2021.

1) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser

2) Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley Will Headline STICKS & STONES Benefit

3) Award-Winning Director and Choreographer Tony Charmoli Dies at Age 99

4) West End HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Extends Suspension Through 21 February

5) Sara Bareilles To Star in Tina Fey's New Comedy Series For Peacock

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Benanti

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Bizet's Carmen, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with John Cariani on The Producer's Perspective tonight at 8pm. Tune in on Facebook here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: HAMILTON Stars Explain the Importance of Voting!

The many casts of Hamilton want you to get out and vote this November!

Learn about the many ways your vote counts, courtesy of Tony-winner James Monroe Iglehart and more as they discuss the importance of exercising your right to vote!

What we're watching: Watch BD Wong's SONGS FROM AN UNMADE BED Benefit

Special guest hosts for the stream are Awkwafina, John Lithgow, John Cameron Mitchell, Billy Porter and Keala Settle, with featured appearances by Maulik Pancholy (Grand Horizons, TV's "30 Rock") and Bowen Yang (TV's "Saturday Night Live"). The stream also will include Aaron Albano, Mike Bulatao, Grant Chang, Marc delaCruz, Daniel K. Isaac, Kennedy Kanagawa, Darren Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Jose Llana, Orville Mendoza, Jeffrey Omura, Matt Rogers, James Seol, Hansel Tan and Alex Wong. Renowned cellist Dave Eggar also appears.

Social Butterfly: Joel Grey Sings 'Mr. Cellophane' in New #EncoresArchives

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series, featuring highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Joel Grey singing 'Mr. Cellophane' from the Encores! production of Chicago in 1996.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Viola Davis, who turns 55 today!

Davis made her Broadway debut in 1996's production of August Wilson's drama SEVEN GUITARS. She received a Theatre World Award and Tony and Drama Desk noms for playing spurned lover Vera.

Five years later, she returned to Broadway in KING HEDLEY II, Wilson's continuation of the SEVEN GUITARS' story. This time playing pregnant mother Tonya, Davis won the Drama Desk and Tony Awards.

Despite an increasingly hectic career on screens large and small, Davis returned to the New York stage in Lynn Nottage's Off-Broadway play INTIMATE APPAREL in 2004. The play tells the story of a young African-American woman who moves to New York City at the turn of the 20th Century to follow her dreams of being a seamstress. Again nominated for a Drama Desk, Davis this time tied for the award with Phylicia Rashad, who was starring at the time in the Broadway revival of A RAISIN IN THE SUN.

