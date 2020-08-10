West End HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Extends Suspension Through 21 February
If you hold a ticket for any affected performances, your point of purchase will be in touch with options.
The West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has extended its suspension through Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Read the full statement below:
It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children.
While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.
