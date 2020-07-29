Wake Up With BWW 7/29: PHANTOM London and UK Tour to Close, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Cameron Mackintosh penned a piece for the Evening Standard, about his concerns for the future of the theatre industry. In the piece, he revealed that the London and UK touring productions of The Phantom of the Opera will close.

Nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards were unveiled yesterday! Among those nominated were Billy Porter, Jeremy Pope, Hugh Jackman, and many more!

Liz Callaway, Stephanie J. Block, and Rachel Bay Jones will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth Concert Series, the weekly virtual series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Cameron Mackintosh Reveals He is Shutting Down PHANTOM in London and UK Tour; Pushes For Theatres to Re-Open Without Social Distancing

Cameron Mackintosh penned a piece for the Evening Standard, about his concerns for the future of the theatre industry.. (more...)

2) Billy Porter, Jeremy Pope, Hugh Jackman, & More Nominated for 2020 EMMYS - See Full List!

by TV News Desk

Nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards were unveiled. Leslie Jones announced the nominations, with help from Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany The Emmy Awards will air September 20 on ABC. . (more...)

3) Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts

Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning stars of the stage and screen Liz Callaway, Stephanie J. Block, and Rachel Bay Jones will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth Concert Series, the weekly virtual series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown. . (more...)

4) Theater Stories: HAMILTON Tidbits, Tony Award Records and More About the Richard Rodgers Theatre!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

It is impossible to walk into a Broadway theatre, or simply just think of a Broadway theatre, without immediately connecting a memory to it. Every Broadway theatre is filled with a rich and colorful history, brimming over with stories of the stars who graced its staged, legends that were made within its walls, and more.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Rigoletto, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Lillias White will host Broadway Song/Story Time for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here.

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at noon, his special guest is Shoshana Bean! Tune in here.

- The week's guest on The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker is Thomas Kail! Tune in here today at 4pm!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Learn All About THE WIZ on IT'S THE DAY OF THE SHOW Y'ALL- Live Now!

Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Today is all about The Wiz!

What we're geeking out over: Megan Hilty & Karen Mason Headline Jim Caruso's PAJAMA CAST PARTY Next Week

Jim Caruso's Cast Party has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret. The show is aired live on the Cast Party Network YouTube Channel.

The upcoming 'Pajama Cast Party' will welcome Broadway and television star Megan Hilty and her husband songwriter and singer Brian Gallagher, along with Broadway and R&B singer James Delisco Beeks, jazz singer Rose Colella, Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason, singer and actress Julie Garnyé, and singer and front line nurse Danielle Threet.

What we're watching: Watch Caroline Bowman & Austin Colby Sing a 'Something (For) Good' Mash-Up!

The married stars of the Frozen tour are back in action! Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby recently played two, socially-distanced, outdoor concerts in Selbyville, Delaware, and performed a wickedly Rodgers & Hammerstein mash-up from music director Benjamin Rauhala. Watch below as they perform "Something (For) Good."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

