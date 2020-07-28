Megan Hilty & Karen Mason Headline Jim Caruso's PAJAMA CAST PARTY Next Week

Jim Caruso's Cast Party has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret. The show is aired live on the Cast Party Network YouTube Channel.

The upcoming 'Pajama Cast Party' will welcome Broadway and television star Megan Hilty and her husband songwriter and singer Brian Gallagher, along with Broadway and R&B singer James Delisco Beeks, jazz singer Rose Colella, Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason, singer and actress Julie Garnyé, and singer and front line nurse Danielle Threet.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, Clint Holmes, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.



The show take place on Monday, August 3 at 8pm ET. More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.



