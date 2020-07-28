Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts

Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning stars of the stage and screen Liz Callaway, Stephanie J. Block, and Rachel Bay Jones will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth Concert Series, the weekly virtual series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown.

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the first event took place on Sunday, May 31 and featured Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara. The series has since featured intimate conversations and incredible musical moments with Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, and Melissa Errico. Cheyenne Jackson will be Seth's guest this Sunday, August 2, followed by Callaway on August 9, Block on August 16, and Jones on August 23.

Each weekly show will premiere Sunday nights at 8PM ET with a second showing Mondays at 3PM ET for viewers in other time zones like the UK. Tickets are available on BroadwayWorld Events for $20.00 (early bird) and $25.00 each.

The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! The roll-call of stars who have graced the "Broadway @" series reads like a Tony Awards Who's Who: Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Christine Ebersole, Kelli O'Hara, Neil Patrick Harris, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie O'Donnell, Vanessa Williams, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Faith Prince, Megan Mullally, Cheyenne Jackson, Gavin Creel, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, and many more!

The Seth Concert Series is sponsored by BroadwayWorld and StreamYard.

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. She starred in the one-person play "Every Brilliant Thing" at TheatreSquared and the European premiere of "Sondheim on Sondheim" at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.

Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis.

Liz has six solo recordings including her newest album, The Essential Liz Callaway. www.lizcallaway.com @LizGoesOn

Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block has established herself as one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies. She most recently starred in The Cher Show for which she won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received a Drama League Award nomination. Previously, Ms. Block starred in the Broadway revival of FALSETTOS (Tony Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, Outer Critics Award Nomination, Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD (Tony Award Nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), ANYTHING GOES, BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK; 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), WICKED, THE PIRATE QUEEN, THE BOY FROM OZ. She starred in the First Nat'l Touring Company of WICKED as Elphaba (Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress, Carbonell Award for Best Actress in a Musical).

Regional credits include: FUNNY GIRL (Robby Award Winner-Best Actress), CRAZY FOR YOU (L.A. Ovation Award Nominee), OLIVER (Critic's Award-Best Actress), James Joyce's THE DEAD, TRIUMPH OF LOVE, THE GRASS HARP, SOUTH PACIFIC, WILL ROGER'S FOLLIES, and the World Premiere of WICKED. Television Credits include: RISE, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, HOMELAND and MADAM SECRETARY.

Stephanie has sung with numerous symphony orchestras around the U.S. Her solo concert has been critically acclaimed in NYC and London. Her voice can be heard on the original cast recordings of THE BOY FROM OZ, THE PIRATE QUEEN, and 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Grammy Nomination), and of course her own album, THIS PLACE I KNOW. She is a proud member of The Musical Theatre Guild and has been a member of Actors' Equity since 1995. Stephaniejblock.com

Rachel Bay Jones is best known for originating the role of 'Heidi Hansen' in the Original Broadway Cast of Dear Evan Hansen, and received a Tony Award, Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and Drama League Nomination for her performance. She can currently be seen on the hit ABC series "Modern Family," CBS' "God Friended Me," and in the feature film "Ben Is Back," opposite Julia Roberts. She stars in the upcoming feature film "Critical Thinking," directed by and opposite John Leguizamo.

Additional Broadway credits include Pippin, Hair, Women on the verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Off-Broadway & Regional/National Tour include Dear Evan Hansen (Drama Desk Nomination) at Second Stage, First Daughter Suite at The Public Theater, Hello Again, A Christmas Story, Pippin, Sylvia, & The King and I. On Television, Rachel recently appeared on NBC's "Law & Order: SVU," ABC's "The Family," and the FX series "Louie."

She is currently touring her new solo concert series "Something Beautiful," and her debut solo album "Showfolk" can be purchased on iTunes and Amazon.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and the sequel The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek (Random House) as well as three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). Seth and James have a foundation called Your Kids Our Kids that presented Concert For America; a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Keala Settle, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow and Audra McDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present Voices for The Voiceless, a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system. SiriusXM/Pandora recently launched Seth's first podcast series: Seth Rudetsky's Back To School where he interviews stars about the ups and (hilarious) downs of their high school years. The first season includes Tina Fey, Allison Janney and Sean Hayes. When Broadway shut down, Seth and James started hosting/producing Stars In The House (StarsInTheHouse.com)...a twice-daily livestream that's featured tons of Broadway stars as well as TV reunions like "Melrose Place", "Taxi" and "Frasier" and has raised more than $300,000 for The Actors Fund. You can find out more about Seth, and watch his signature "deconstructions", at SethRudetsky.com

Mark Cortale (Producer) most recently formed the developmental theatre lab NEW WORKS PROVINCETOWN and just commissioned a new musical by Scott Frankel and Michael Korie with a book by Jonathan Tolins. He co-produced the critically acclaimed new Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get at The York Theatre last fall, which received 3 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Best Musical and 2 Drama Desk Nominations including Best Score. He produced Deconstructing Patti on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS starring Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky. He created the Broadway@ concert series in 2011 at The Art House in Provincetown where he serves as Producing Artistic Director. The series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to cities that include Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Herbst Theater and Scottsdale @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts. In the 2018/19 the series launched in Boston @ the Huntington Theatre with Chita Rivera and at The Town Hall in New York City with six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. Mark has produced international drag sensation Varla Jean Merman for the past twenty years and also produces the singing string quartet Well-Strung, which he founded. Info at www.markcortalepresents.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You