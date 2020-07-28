VIDEO: Watch Caroline Bowman & Austin Colby Sing a 'Something (For) Good' Mash-Up!

The married stars of the Frozen tour are back in action! Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby recently played two, socially-distanced, outdoor concerts in Selbyville, Delaware, and performed a wickedly Rodgers & Hammerstein mash-up from music director Benjamin Rauhala. Watch below as they perform "Something (For) Good."

Bowman most recently appeared as Elsa in the national tour of Frozen. She has starred in Broadway and touring productions as Nicola in Kinky Boots, Elphaba in Wicked, Eva Peron in Evita, Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, and Carmen in Fame. She holds a BFA from Penn State.

Colby most recntly appeared as Hans in the national tour of Frozen. He was also seen Off-Broadway in Jersey Boys. Other credits include The Sound of Music (national tour), West Side Story (Signature Theatre), Smokey Joe's Café (Arena Stage), South Pacific (Drury Lane).

