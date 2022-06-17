Wake Up With BWW 6/17: BRIDGERTON MUSICAL at Kennedy Center, WICKED Lottery Returns, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a sneak peek presentation of the upcoming Water For Elephants musical, and more!

Plus, the Wicked lottery will return in person, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical comes to the Kennedy Center, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: Busy Philipps Tells the Story of How Sara Bareilles Stopped Her From Taking Her Daughter to See A STRANGE LOOP

by Stephi Wild

Busy Philipps appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, where she talked about moving to New York City, what her kids think about her acting career and how Sara Bareilles made her second-guess bringing her kids to see A Strange Loop.. (more...)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Announces Sneak Peek Presentation Starring Sebastian Arcelus, Cameron Adams & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A sneak peek presentation of the new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will be held this June and we've got the full scoop on the show. The musical is directed by Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo), with a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), and music & lyrics by the award-winning PigPen Theatre Co.. (more...)

THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL Comes to the Kennedy Center Next Month

by Stephi Wild

The National Symphony Orchestra will present the world premiere of Grammy award winning singer-songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Live in Concert inspired by the Netflix series at the Kennedy Center next month!. (more...)

MCC Theater Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring the World Premiere of New Musical ONLY GOLD & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

MCC Theater announced today their 2022-2023 season. MCC's season will open in October with the World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by Kate Nash (GLOW) and a book by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night).. (more...)

Wilson Jermaine Heredia to Lead World Premiere of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at Syracuse Stage

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Syracuse Stage has announced casting for the world premiere of How to Dance in Ohio, a new musical inspired by Alexandra Shiva's Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name. How to Dance in Ohio's fourteen-member cast includes Tony Award-winning RENT star Wilson Jermaine Heredia (he/him), Broadway veterans, and seven autistic actors.. (more...)

Caitlin Kinnunen Joins Desi Oakley's New Musical THE LIGHT EFFECT Starring Erika Henningsen, Christiani Pitts & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (THE PROM, BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY) will star in THE LIGHT EFFECT, an original musical by Broadway star Desi Oakley. The show will be presented in concert form at Green Room 42 on Saturday, June 30, 2022, at 7:00 PM.. (more...)

WICKED's Live Lottery Will Return This Summer

by Team BWW

Good news! The Broadway blockbuster WICKED has announced that the Live Lottery will return to the Gershwin Theatre for Summer 2022. Broadway's only in-person lottery will open two and a half hours before each performance begins in the Gershwin Theatre breezeway.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!