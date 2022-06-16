VIDEO: Busy Philipps Tells the Story of How Sara Bareilles Stopped Her From Taking Her Daughter to See A STRANGE LOOP

Busy Philipps appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, where she talked about moving to New York City, what her kids think about her acting career and how Sara Bareilles made her second-guess bringing her kids to see A Strange Loop.

"I've been wanting to see A Strange Loop, which is this amazing show, it just won a Tony," Philipps said. "I knew nothing about it, but I bought tickets."

She planned to take her young teen daughter with her to the show, but when she told her "Girls5eva" co-star, Bareilles, about her plans, she warned her that the show is "pretty mature."

"I was like 'oh, oh no, what do I do?'" Philipps said. So she told her daughter the situation, and she replied "Yeah, no, I'm good, I'm not going to go to that with you."

Philipps said she did end up taking her friend to see the show instead. "And it's an amazing show!" she raved.

Busy Philipps is best known for her roles on the television series Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000), Dawson's Creek (2001-2003), Love, Inc. (2005-2006) and ER (2006-2007), as well as her portrayal of Laurie Keller on the ABC series Cougar Town (2009-2015), for which she received the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

She has also appeared in supporting roles in numerous films, such as The Smokers (2000), Home Room (2002), White Chicks (2004), Made of Honor (2008), He's Just Not That Into You (2009), The Gift (2015), and I Feel Pretty (2018). From 2018 to 2019, Philipps hosted her own television talk show Busy Tonight, on E!.

She currently stars in the Peacock original series Girls5eva.