MCC Theater Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring the World Premiere of New Musical ONLY GOLD & More

MCC Theater announced today their 2022-2023 season. MCC's season will open in October with the World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by Kate Nash (GLOW) and a book by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night). Blankenbuehler will also direct and choreograph the production. The season will continue in January with Soho Rep's Wolf Play, in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company, by Hansol Jung (Wild Goose Dreams) and directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, Soho Rep) followed by the World Premiere of Bees and Honey, in collaboration with The Sol Project, by Guadalís Del Carmen (My Father's Keeper) and directed by Melissa Crespo (Native Gardens) in May. MCC will also co-produce the World Premiere production of Wet Brain by John J. Caswell, Jr (Man Cave) and directed by Dustin Wills with Playwrights Horizons (Artistic Director Adam Greenfield, Managing Director Leslie Marcus) in May 2023 at Playwrights Horizons' Mainstage Theater.

MCC will present the 22nd Edition of Uncensored, an MCC Youth Company Production, in Spring of 2023.

Dates, casting, creative teams, and individual ticket on sales will be announced at a later date.

2022/2023 Season:

ONLY GOLD

World Premiere

Music & Lyrics by

Kate Nash

Book by

Andy Blankenbuehler and Ted Malawer

Directed and choreographed by

Andy Blankenbuehler

Newman Mills Theater

October 2022

From the imagination of Tony Award-winning Hamilton choreographerAndy Blankenbuehler, featuring music by British pop sensation Kate Nash and a book co-written by Ted Malawer, comes an electrifying theatrical dance musical. In Only Gold, a royal family's arrival in Paris sets a flurry of activity into motion, forcing nobility and townsfolk alike to examine the choices they've made. As loyalties and loves are tested, will they find the courage to follow their hearts? Paris will never be the same.

WOLF PLAY

Soho Rep In collaboration with

Ma-Yi Theater Company

By

Hansol Jung

Directed by

Dustin Wills

Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater

January 2023

When an off-the-record adoption goes awry, Jeenu's new parents learn just how far a wolf will go to defend its pack. Hansol Jung's Wolf Play is directed by Dustin Wills with exuberant imagination as MCC brings the critically acclaimed sold out Soho Rep production back to the stage.

BEES AND HONEY

In collaboration with

The Sol Project

By Guadalís Del Carmen

Directed by

Melissa Crespo

Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater

May 2023

In Bees and Honey, married couple Manuel and Johaira are entering new phases in their lives. But as the challenges of life and marriage mount, the young and ambitious couple must answer the age-old question: Is Love enough? Inspired by Juan Luis Guerra's

Como Abeja Al Panal, this Washington Heights love story is written by Guadalís

Del Carmen and directed by Melissa Crespo.

WET BRAIN

Co-Produced with

Playwrights Horizons

By John J. Caswell, Jr.

Directed by

Dustin Wills

Playwrights Horizons Mainstage Theater

May 2023

In a crumbling house in Arizona, a family haunted by addiction - and hardened into smart-asses - wrestles with the alcoholic ruin of its patriarch... who may or may not be repeatedly abducted by aliens. With humor and horror, John J. Caswell, Jr. brings usWet Brain, the transfixing story of a family mining the depths of loss, traveling lightyears to find a language for closure.

UNCENSORED

An MCC Youth Company Production

Spring 2023

An annual highlight of the MCC calendar, the 22nd Edition of Uncensored will feature New York City teens taking over MCC's main stage to speak their truth. MCC Youth Company's Performance Lab and Brooklyn Youth Company branches put on exhilarating shows with student-written monologues, scenes, and ensemble pieces. Uncensored is a celebration of young voices who speak to their experiences, hopes and dreams reflecting on today, while looking toward the future. Their words are emboldened with music and movement, resulting in a show that will bring you to your feet.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Priority subscriptions for MCC's 2022/23 season start at $220 and include all the productions plus unlimited free ticket exchanges, 20% off guest tickets, waived ticket

fees, and first access to tickets. Memberships start at $50 and include all of the productions at a discounted rate of $45 per play and $55 per musical ticket, up to three free ticket exchanges per production, 10% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and

access to tickets ahead of the general public. A no frills Flex Ticket package will also be introduced starting at $220.

Subscriptions, memberships, and flex packages are available for purchase beginning today at mcctheater.org.

Subscriptions, Memberships and Packages purchased between June 16 and June 30 will receive waived fees totaling $12 per subscriber, membership or flex package.