WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Announces Sneak Peek Presentation Starring Sebastian Arcelus, Cameron Adams & More

It was announced today that a sneak peek presentation of the new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will be held on Monday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, an adventure of love, family and belonging will reignite your dreams of running away with the circus, as directed by Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo), with a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), and music & lyrics by the award-winning PigPen Theatre Co.

The cast for the June 2022 sneak peek presentation of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS includes Cameron Adams, Sebastian Arcelus, Alex Branton, Stan Brown, Paul Castree, Jennifer Frankel, Marco Ingaramo, Bill Irwin, Jonathan Kim, Oliver Layher, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Mendez, Erika Olson, Natasha Patterson, Dina Sok, Teo Spencer, DeAnne Stewart, Yasmeen Sulieman, Ben Thompson, William Fintan Underwood, Ryan Vasquez, Kyran Walton, and Michael Wordly.

Based on the critically acclaimed and best-selling novel by Sara Gruen, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS takes you on an adventure filled with romance, deception, and a little bit of magic, all under the big top of a traveling circus.

Running towards a new life, Jacob Jankowski hitches a ride on a mysterious train. He finds himself in the heart of a traveling circus, the Benzini Bros Most Spectacular Show On Earth, with a new job, a new home, and a new family. When charismatic ringmaster August brings Rosie the elephant on as the new star attraction, Jacob and August's wife Marlena join forces to train her. As Jacob and Marlena's shared compassion develops into love, August's cruel nature surfaces, threatening to derail Jacob's life once more.

The World Premiere of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will be the final show of Atlanta's nationally acclaimed Alliance Theatre's 54th season, bowing in the summer of 2023.