Caitlin Kinnunen Joins Desi Oakley's New Musical THE LIGHT EFFECT Starring Erika Henningsen, Christiani Pitts & More

Tony Award Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (THE PROM, BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY) will star in THE LIGHT EFFECT, an original musical by Broadway star Desi Oakley. The show will be presented in concert form at Green Room 42 on Saturday, June 30, 2022, at 7:00 PM. THE LIGHT EFFECT concert cast will also feature Christiani Pitts, Chris Tamayo, Becca White, and Michael Wingate.

THE LIGHT EFFECT is about a young woman in New York City whose life changes when she discovers that she has a superpower to see individuals who are silently experiencing suicidal ideation. In the process, she illuminates their unique worth by reminding them that they're enough. THE LIGHT EFFECT concert cast will also feature Christiani Pitts, Chris Tamayo, Becca White, and Michael Wingate.

The show will feature all original songs, composed by Oakley and supported by all-female orchestra The Broadway Sinfonietta. The show is directed by WILL NUNZIATA. A portion of the concert proceeds will go to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. A representative of the NYC Chapter of AFSP will be in attendance to give more resources and information about their work and the messaging of the show. Oakley created this show as someone who has been affected by suicide, to bring awareness and inspire hope.

Tickets are on sale now on The Green Room 42 website, starting at $15, with an online streaming ticket also available for $19.

