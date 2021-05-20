Wake Up With BWW 5/20: DRAMA BOOK SHOP Will Reopen Next Month, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Tony and Emmy Award Winner Billy Porter just revealed in an intimate interview that he has been HIV-Positive for the past 14 years.

New owners Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda have announced the return of The Drama Book Shop, which will reopen to the public on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Billy Porter Reveals He Has Been HIV-Positive for 14 Years

He has lit up the stage and screen for the past three decades, but his journey hasn't always been smooth sailing. Tony and Emmy Award Winner Billy Porter just revealed in an intimate interview that he has been HIV-Positive for the past 14 years. . (more...)

2) Adrienne Warren, NY Philharmonic & More Announced for Bryant Park Picnic Performances 2021 Summer Lineup

Bryant Park Corporation has announced the current programming schedule for its summer performing arts series, Picnic Performances, featuring artists including Adrienne Warren, the New York Philharmonic, Mykal Kilgore, New York City Opera and many more! . (more...)

3) The Drama Book Shop Will Reopen on June 10

New owners Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda have announced the return of The Drama Book Shop, which will reopen to the public on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The 104-year-old independent bookstore will open its doors once again at its new home at 266 West 39th Street, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: See Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald & More in the Trailer for Aretha Franklin Biopic RESPECT!

by Stage Tube

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice.. (more...)

5) Tony Winner Sara Ramírez Will Star in SEX AND THE CITY Sequel AND JUST LIKE THAT...

by TV News Desk

The new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City" follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guests are Oli Higginson & Molly Lynch!

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Bellini's La Sonnambula Starring Natalie Dessay, Juan Diego Flórez, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Evelino Pidò. Production by Mary Zimmerman. From March 21, 2009.

- BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage Season 3 continues tonight at 8pm! This week, find out which high school students made the cut for the Top 10!

- Tonight at 8pm, Stars in the House continues with a WICKED Game Night featuring the Glindas (Brittney Johnson, Alli Mauzey, and Patti Murin) vs. the Elphabas (Stephanie J. Block, Lilli Cooper, and honorary Elphaba Seth Rudetsky). May the most "popular" team win!​

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Chuck & Lilli Cooper Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway's favorite father/daughter duo, Chuck and Lilli Cooper, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, May 23 (3pm and 8pm).

What we're watching: André De Shields Appears on Tomorrow's Brand New LAW & ORDER: SVU

"Hadestown" star André De Shields will appear on tomorrow night's brand new episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Watch a new clip from the episode below!

In the episode, Rollins must revisit an old case when a child sent to juvenile detention is released after his 18th birthday. It airs tomorrow, Thursday, May 20th at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

