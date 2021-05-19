VIDEO: See Jennifer Hudson in the Trailer for Aretha Franklin Biopic RESPECT!

Jennifer Hudson stars in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect," which just released an official trailer. Watch it below!

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice. See it only in theaters on August 13, 2021.

The film also features Broadway talent like Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, and Hailey Kilgore.

Director Liesl Tommy makes her feature film debut with Respect. Tommy is the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony Award® for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed, and is an Associate Artist at the Berkeley Rep and an Artist Trustee with the Sundance Institute's Board of Trustees.

With a story by Callie Khouri (Oscar® winner for Writing, Thelma & Louise) and Tracey Scott Wilson, and screenplay written by Tracey Scott Wilson. Wilson and Tommy have worked together creatively since the 2009 play The Good Negro written by Wilson, directed by Tommy at The Public Theatre.