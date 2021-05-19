VIDEO: André De Shields Appears on Tomorrow's Brand New LAW & ORDER: SVU

"Hadestown" star André De Shields will appear on tomorrow night's brand new episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Watch a new clip from the episode below!

In the episode, Rollins must revisit an old case when a child sent to juvenile detention is released after his 18th birthday. It airs tomorrow, Thursday, May 20th at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Guest starring Ethan Cutkosky, Bill Irwin, André De Shields, Sideara St. Claire and Deirdre Lovejoy.

André De Shields is the triple-crown winner of the 2019 awards season, having won the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and TONY AWARDS for best featured actor in a musical for his critically acclaimed performance as Hermes in Hadestown.

In 2020, De Shields received the 2020 Grammy Award for Musical Theater Album for Hadestown, the 2020 AUDELCO for Lifetime Achievement , and an honorary Doctor of Arts Degree from Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," now in its 21st season, makes television history as the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time. "Law & Order" chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes.

As acting commander of the SVU, Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) leads with empathy and professionalism, all the while dealing with her difficult past, which influences the way she relates to the victims and perpetrators of each case. As Benson's second-in-command, Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) adds a unique sense of humor and undercover investigative experience. Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) has earned her place as an integral part of the team and Det. Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino) brings a fresh outlook and distinctive style of investigation to the squad.

