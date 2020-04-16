Wake Up With BWW 4/16: RAGTIME Concert Rescheduled For Fall, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Actors Fund's Ragtime concert has been rescheduled for the fall! The concert, set to star Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, was originally slated for April.

Actors' Equity Association has released a statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as May 6. They will work to ensure that no one is asked to work in an unsafe environment.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Share Health Update on Husband, Nick Cordero- 'They Are Weaning Him Off the ECMO Machine'

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero is currently fighting for his life against COVID-19. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran and celebrity fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, just shared an update on his health status. 'His blood pressure is better! Dialysis is working. They've been able to drain fluids to help inflammation. We need him to wake up. They need to see him follow commands. Also, his right foot is not showing a pulse, but the wound looks better. Breathing is a bit fast this morning.'. (more...)

2) Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May

Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as May 6.. (more...)

3) Six Productions Added To The National Theatre Collection, Including A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More

Six new productions will be available for teachers and pupils to access at home via the National Theatre Collection in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing and ProQuest.. (more...)

4) Living Room Concerts: COME FROM AWAY's Rachel Tucker Sings 'Me and the Sky'

by BroadwayWorld TV

For today's performance we've got Come From Away's Rachel Tucker singing 'Me and the Sky' from the show!. (more...)

5) Living Room Concerts: Fra Fee Performs 'Not While I'm Around' From SWEENEY TODD

by BroadwayWorld UK TV

In our latest Living Room Concert, actor Fra Fee treats us to a beautiful rendition of 'Not While I'm Around' from musical Sweeney Todd. Watch the video below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowatHome series continues with The Jonathan Larson Project tonight at 6:30pm. Watch here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Le Comte Ory, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Leave a Light On continue with Gina Murray and Summer Strallen. Find out more here!

- Nik Walker hosts a Broadway Song/Story Time and Sasha Hutchings hosts a Broadway Dance Party, on Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

Update: Actors Fund's RAGTIME Reunion Concert Pushed to Fall 2020

Before Broadway shut down last month, the Actors Fund was getting ready to present a very special Ragtime Reunion Concert, previously set for April 27. The benefit concert was slated to star original cast members, including six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald ("Sarah"), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Coalhouse Walker, Jr.") and Peter Friedman ("Tateh").

BroadwayWorld has learned that The Actors Fund is rescheduling the event for Fall 2020. Ticket-buyers have been given the option to keep their seats for the future event (new date TBD), donate to the Actors Fund, or be refunded.

BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- Cast Recordings and Soundtracks

BroadwayWorld has partnered with musical legend Michael Feinstein for an up-close and personal daily series- Conversations and Music. Over the next few weeks, check back to watch as Michael showcases his collection of memorabilia and archives along with stories and songs from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, the Great American Songbook and much more. Some episodes will even include music from his piano in his studio!

What we're watching: #StayHome with Judy Kaye, Caissie Levy, and Jessie Mueller!

We're partnering with Broadway's talent to promote #StayHome guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO)! Here's Diana's Judy Kaye, Caroline, or Change's Caissie Levy, and The Minutes' Jessie Mueller encouraging you to stay home and practice safe social distancing!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Kelli O'Hara, who turns 44 today!

Kelli O'Hara most recently starred in Kiss Me, Kate on Broadway! Kelli's portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically acclaimed revival of "The King and I" recently garnered her a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Drama League and Outer Critics nominations. In 2014, her performance as Francesca in the musical adaptation of "The Bridges of Madison County" earned her Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Also that year, she starred as Mrs. Darling in NBC's live telecast of "Peter Pan" alongside Allison Williams and Christian Borle, and on New Year's Eve, Kelli made her Metropolitan Opera debut in the production of "The Merry Widow" with Renee Fleming.

A native of Oklahoma, Kelli made her Broadway debut in "Jekyll & Hyde" and followed it with Sondheim's "Follies," "Sweet Smell of Success" opposite John Lithgow, and "Dracula." In 2003 Kelli committed to a production of "The Light in the Piazza" at Seattle's Intiman Theatre. The show landed on Broadway in 2005 and earned Kelli her first Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations. She moved from one critical and commercial success to another when she joined Harry Connick on Broadway in the 2006 Tony award-winning production of "The Pajama Game," for which Kelli received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Award nominations. Kelli starred in the Tony Award-winning revival of "South Pacific" at Lincoln Center, enrapturing audiences and critics alike with her soulful and complex interpretation of Nellie Forbush, and garnering Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Award nominations. She later teamed up with Matthew Broderick in Broadway's musical comedy "Nice Work if You Can Get it," earning Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominations, as well as the Fred Astaire Nomination for dance.

