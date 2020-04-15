Living Room Concerts: Fra Fee Performs 'Not While I'm Around' From SWEENEY TODD

In our latest Living Room Concert, actor Fra Fee treats us to a beautiful rendition of "Not While I'm Around" from musical Sweeney Todd. Watch the video below!

Fra Fee has appeared in both Les Misérables in the West End and in Tom Hooper's film adaptation, playing the role of Courfeyrac in the latter.

His extensive work also includes As You Like It and Translations at the National Theatre, Putting It Together at Lyric Theatre, Belfast, the new musical adaptation of The Wind in the Willows, the movie Animals, and Jez Butterworth's award-winning The Ferryman at the Royal Court, in the West End and on Broadway.

If you enjoy the video, Fra would love to see donations go to the Lyric Theatre in Belfast - find out more about their work and support the Lyric here!





