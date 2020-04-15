Amanda Kloots Share Health Update on Husband, Nick Cordero- 'We Need Him to Wake Up'

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero is currently fighting for his life against COVID-19.

His wife, fellow Broadway veteran and celebrity fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, just shared an update on his health status. "His blood pressure is better! Dialysis is working. They've been able to drain fluids to help inflammation. We need him to wake up. They need to see him follow commands. Also, his right foot is not showing a pulse, but the wound looks better. Breathing is a bit fast this morning."

Kloots had previously asked Nick's friends, family, fans, and loved ones to join her in dancing and singing along to the song, "Got a Lot o' Livin' to Do" in honor of Nick. The health update was accompanied by a video of herself singing the song with she and Nick's baby son, Elvis, in her arms.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





