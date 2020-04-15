Actors' Equity Association Releases Statement on Theaters Seeking to Resume Production

Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as May 6.

"Any employer who wants to begin theatrical productions needs to have a comprehensive plan in place that protects not just the actors and stage managers, but ensures that everyone who works in the theater has a safe workplace," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "It is unclear under the current circumstances how that can happen. Equity will use all of our available resources to ensure that no one is asked to work in an unsafe environment."

Members who receive an offer to work should contact their regional Equity office.





