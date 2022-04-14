Wake Up With BWW 4/14: Neil Patrick Harris Joins Encores! INTO THE WOODS, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Neil Patrick Harris

Today's top stories include a casting change for the upcoming City Center Encores! production of Into The Woods. Neil Patrick Harris will be replacing the previously announced Christian Borle in the role of The Baker.

Plus, read the reviews for To My Girls at Second Stage and Harmony at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene!

Review Roundups

Review Roundup: TO MY GIRLS at Second Stage; Read the Reviews!

by Review Roundups

Second Stage Theater's world premiere of JC Lee's To My Girls, directed by Stephen Brackett, officially opened on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, The Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). Let's see what the critics are saying!. (more...)

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

by A.A. Cristi

Harmony: A New Musical, starring musical theatre icons Chip Zien (Into the Woods, Caroline, Or Change) and Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera), opens tonight at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. Read the reviews!. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Neil Patrick Harris Replaces Christian Borle as the Baker in Encores! INTO THE WOODS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New York City Center today announced that Emmy and Tony Award‐ winning actor Neil Patrick Harris will join the cast of Encores! Into the Woods as the Baker.. (more...)

Disney Theatrical Productions Announces Ticket Upgrade Program at ALADDIN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Disney Theatrical Productions is partnering with Volantio to announce RePrize, a brand-new ticket upgrade program at the Broadway production of Aladdin. Disney Theatrical Productions is the first business outside of the airline industry to offer this innovative program from Volantio.. (more...)

Heidi Blickenstaff, Lauren 'LOLO' Pritchard & More to Star in MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL World Premiere

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The company of May We All will feature Bligh Voth, Patsy Detroit, Ryan Link, Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard and Heidi Blickenstaff. The ensemble will include Miles Aubrey, Peri Barnhill, Gina de Pool, Chelsea "Solace" Hough, Mary Kate Hughes, Ashlyn Inman, Josh Jordan, Calvin Malone, Noah Pelty, and Macy Watts. . (more...)

Barry Manilow to Sit Out of HARMONY Opening Night Due to Positive Covid-19 Test

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Barry Manilow has released a statement, sharing that due to testing positive for COVID-19, he will be unable to attend the opening night performance of his musical HARMONY. . (more...)

VIDEO: Tony Yazbeck & Melanie Moore Perform 'The Best Things Happen When You're Dancing'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century has released its next video, "The Best Things Happen When You're Dancing" from the Broadway musical Irving Berlin's White Christmas, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin.. (more...)

Casts Announced for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' and ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN at BSC

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for the first two shows of its 2022 season: the 1978 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show, and the world premiere play, Andy Warhol in Iran by Brent Askari (BSC's American Underground) which opens the St. Germain Stage from June 2-25.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- POTUS begins previews on Broadway

- A Strange Loop begins previews on Broadway

- American Buffalo opens on Broadway

- Mrs. Doubtfire returns to Broadway

- Plaza Suite resumes performances on Broadway

- Which Way To The Stage begins previews off-Broadway

- Islander begins previews off-Broadway

