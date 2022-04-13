Disney Theatrical Productions Announces Ticket Upgrade Program at ALADDIN

Disney Theatrical Productions is partnering with Volantio to announce RePrize, a brand-new ticket upgrade program at the Broadway production of Aladdin. Disney Theatrical Productions is the first business outside of the airline industry to offer this innovative program from Volantio, a travel technology leader known for providing unique programs to reward guest flexibility.

How it works: Guests at certain Aladdin performances with exceptionally high demand are invited to switch their performance dates and, in doing so, be upgraded to a superior seat location - at absolutely no cost. Select guests will proactively receive an email upgrade offer days or weeks in advance of their show, providing them ample time to change their plans if they so choose. There is no obligation to respond; if the guest chooses to retain their original performance date, they simply ignore the offer.

"RePrize presents a new and innovative way to reward our guests for their flexibility, providing them with an unexpected treat," said Nick Falzon, VP of Sales and Analytics with Disney Theatrical Productions. "We're excited to extend this guest-centric capability to Broadway."

This new program represents another landmark ticket flexibility initiative provided by Disney, following its generous COVID exchange policies and the first-on-Broadway utilization of Ticketmaster's Safetix platform, which allows for real-time electronic ticket transfer capability.

"Through our work in the travel industry we've seen the power of unexpected benefits such as free upgrade offers to surprise and delight guests," said Azim Barodawala, Volantio's CEO. "We congratulate Disney Theatrical Productions on their first-of-its-kind launch."

Disney Theatrical and Volantio are also partnering to provide similar benefits to audiences of Frozen in Australia, as well as utilizing Volantio's technology to streamline the process of rebooking guests, when necessary.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This policy is valid solely for the RePrize program for performances of Aladdin in New York City. This policy may change or be revoked without notice. Other restrictions may apply.

Exchanges made through the RePrize program are fee-free. Exchanges may be made into different performances of Aladdin; exchanges to different seats in the original performance are not available. Exchanges must be requested through the RePrize program at least 48 hours prior to start of original performance. Available performances for the exchange are limited and may also be subject to blockout dates and other restrictions. RePrize exchanges will be transacted through the New Amsterdam Theatre Box Office only and are only available via the offer sent via email; RePrize exchanges cannot be made in person nor requested outside of the offer email. Tickets purchased via 3rd party providers are not eligible. Exchanges are made at original face value of the ticket purchased. New special offers may not be applied to exchanged tickets. Complimentary tickets and resold tickets are not eligible for exchange. Refunds are not available.

"Upgrade" may mean a move to a seat in a lower row within the same section (Balcony, Mezzanine, Orchestra) of the theatre as the original seats. "Upgrade" may also refer to a move to a lower section of the theatre (Balcony to Mezzanine or Orchestra; Mezzanine to Orchestra) compared to the original seats. Specific seats and upgrade types are subject to the discretion of the New Amsterdam Theatre Box Office; the box office is not able to honor requests for specific seats or upgrade types. Accessibility-related seating needs will be honored in the upgrade process.