VIDEO: Tony Yazbeck & Melanie Moore Perform 'The Best Things Happen When You're Dancing'

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century has released its next video, "The Best Things Happen When You're Dancing" from the Broadway musical Irving Berlin's White Christmas, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin.

Watch below!

Celebrating Christmas in ... April, the film features acclaimed Broadway stars Tony Yazbeck and Melanie Moore dancing and singing in the sparkling Rainbow Room overlooking Rockefeller Center in New York City.

With original choreography by Randy Skinner, the new video is directed, filmed and edited by Pierre Marais. The choreography is recreated by Mary Giattino. Nikki Feirt Atkins, ADM21's Producing Artistic Director, serves as Creative Producer.

"I was so pleased when Nikki told me she wanted to film The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing," said Randy Skinner, adding, "ADM21 is a creative entity and organization that I admire greatly and with which I share a long history. It was pure joy to be in the studio with Melanie and Tony and see these two beautiful performers bring such style, technique and their love of dancing to my choreography."

Tony Yazbek said, "I have known Randy for a long time and I adore working with him. His choreography is a joy to dance and always gives the performer room for their own style to shine through. And Melanie is an absolute dream partner! What a treat to experience this dance once again and in this great company!"

Melanie Moore said, "I have admired American Dance Machine for the 21st Century for a long time and have loved the work they are doing. Getting to finally work with ADM21 and Randy Skinner alongside Tony Yazbeck was a dream. Randy's work always feels as good for the audience to watch as it does on the body, and that's a rare thing these days. He's a legend and I learn something new every time I get to work with him! And Tony was an absolutely joy to partner with. It was first time we've partnered together but definitely not the last!"

Nikki Feirt Atkins said, "Randy and I have finally had the opportunity to collaborate on a project together! It was wonderful to recreate his beautiful work performed by incredible dance artists, Melanie Moore and Tony Yazbeck. I have to also express immense gratitude to the Rainbow Room staff for being so lovely to work with in addition to being extremely supportive of this project in such a magnificent setting."

Tony Award-nominated in 2015 for On the Town, Tony Yazbeck starred this season on Broadway in Flying Over Sunset and has appeared in Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Gypsy (2008) and A Chorus Line (2006).

A So You Think You Can Dance? Season 8 Winner, Melanie Moore is known for her featured Broadway appearances in Finding Neverland and the recent revivals of Fiddler on the Roof and Hello, Dolly! Melanie is currently featured in the touring company of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Other credits for the video include the vocal quintet of Cliff Bemis, Drew Humphrey, Wendy James, Jennifer Prescott and Kevin Worley; vocal and dance arrangements by Bruce Pomahac; music director Rob Berman; and, sound engineer Benjamin Miller. Ricky Lurie is the costume consultant and Edmund Harrison is the wardrobe supervisor.

Viewer donations are welcome and deeply appreciated.

To donate to American Dance Machine for the 21st Century click on adm21.org/whitechristmas

As part of its commitment to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive arts ecosystem, ADM21 shares 20% of donations from its virtual video releases equally with the Black Theatre Coalition and The Actors Fund.

About American Dance Machine for the 21st Century

ADM21 is a rebirth of The American Dance Machine, founded in 1976 by noted Broadway luminary Lee Theodore to preserve musical theater choreography at risk of becoming obsolete. Theodore created a "living archive" by engaging the original artists - from theater, film, and television - to reconstruct, stage, and present great choreographic works with the nuance, style and technique as originally intended. These stagers carry forward the artistic wisdom of past generations to a new generation of artists and audience. In 2012, Nikki Feirt Atkins revived the organization as ADM21 to ensure great works of musical theater choreography remain fresh, relevant, and vibrant. Atkins is a tour de force, fueling the organization's activities from 2012 through the present time.

ADM21 released five previous virtual videos during the pandemic which provided employment for the many dance artists, stagers and videographers who were part of these projects. It was wonderful to reimagine such great works as "The Music and the Mirror" from A Chorus Line, original choreography by Michael Bennett, performed by 27 singer/dancers and coached by Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie; "Cool" from West Side Story, original choreography by Jerome Robbins, reimagined and directed by Joshua Bergasse; "T'aint Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do" from Bullets Over Broadway The Musical choreographed by Susan Stroman and staged by James Gray. which was dedicated in loving memory of Nick Cordero; "Moses Supposes" from Singin' In the Rain, choreographed by Gene Kelly, was reimagined and directed by Caleb Teicher; and "Our Favorite Son" from Grand Hotel, choreographed by Tommy Tune and Jeff Calhoun, staged by Patti D'Beck, which included 10 original cast members and 10 current ADM21 dancers.