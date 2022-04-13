Heidi Blickenstaff, Lauren 'LOLO' Pritchard & More to Star in MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL World Premiere

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of the highly-anticipated May We All: A New Country Musical.



The company of May We All will feature Bligh Voth, Patsy Detroit, Ryan Link, Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard and Heidi Blickenstaff. The ensemble will include Miles Aubrey, Peri Barnhill, Gina de Pool, Chelsea "Solace" Hough, Mary Kate Hughes, Ashlyn Inman, Josh Jordan, Calvin Malone, Noah Pelty, and Macy Watts.



The musical will have its world premiere engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN June 7 - July 17, 2022 and feature songs from Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Florida Georgia Line, Jessica Andrews, Johnny Cash, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, LOCASH, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Runaway June, Sara Evans, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, and will debut two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard. Opening night is set for June 15, 2022.



May We All is the story of Jenna Coates (Bligh Voth), a small-town girl whose big-city singing career is over before it even begins, and how she returns to the people and the places of her past to find a path to the future. But going home is never easy. A lot has changed in Harmony, Tennessee, since Jenna left, and not necessarily for the better. If Jenna and Harmony are going to dig themselves out of their current crises, they're going to need each other. And they're going to need music.



May We All features a book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson and Eric Pfeffinger. The creative team is led by director Shelley Butler, choreography by William Carlos Angulo with musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Brian Usifer. The creative team also includes scenic design by Nate Bertone, costume design by Lex Liang, lighting design by Zach Blane, sound design by Cody Spencer and hair, wig and make up design by Jason Hayes. Casting by Eisenberg / Beans Casting (Daryl Eisenberg, CSA, Ally Beans, CSA). Geoffrey Ko serves as musical director and Michael Aarons as musical coordinator. E Sara Barnes is production stage manager.



Adding to the excitement of this can't-miss multi-week event is the rotating lineup of Country music guest artists who will step into the role of "Bailey Stone." The star-studded roster expected to perform includes Alana Springsteen, Alexandra Kay, BRELAND, Brian Kelley, Canaan Smith, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Chris Ruediger, Cooper Alan, Danielle Bradbery, Jamie O'Neal, Lainey Wilson, Lindsay Ell, LOCASH, Nick Fradiani, Robyn Ottolini, Scarlett Burke, Thomas Mac, Tigirlily, Trent Harmon, and many more.



May We All is produced by Lively McCabe Entertainment & CuzBro Productions, Round Hill Music, Ken Davenport, Bruce Kalmick, Dawn Smalberg/Michael E Morales, Mach 1 Partners LLC/Jonathan and Rae Corr, and Zak Kuhn/Backboard Entertainment. Lively McCabe Entertainment also serves as executive producer (Michael Barra, Executive Producer; Allison Bressi, Associate Producer).



May We All was originally developed and produced at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis (Michael Detroit, Executive Producer) and produced by special arrangement with Lively McCabe Entertainment, BMG Music, CuzBro Productions, and Big Blue Truck Music.



May We All will play its world premiere engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN June 7 - July 17, 2022 with opening night on June 15. Tickets for May We All are available via TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, or at the TPAC Box Office (505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN). For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.

BIOGRAPHIES

Heidi Blickenstaff (Crystal Coates) most recently reopened the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill on Broadway (Mary Jane Healy). Other Broadway: Something Rotten! (Bea Bottom / Outer Critics nom., Grammy Award), The Addams Family (Alice Beineke), Disney's The Little Mermaid (Ursula), [Title of Show] (Heidi), The Full Monty, Disney's Freaky Friday (Disney Channel/Disney on Broadway). Other New York: City Center's Encores! The Most Happy Fella. Vineyard: Now. Here. This. Regional: Next to Normal at Weston Playhouse; First You Dream: The Music of Kander and Ebb (Kennedy Center, Signature Theatre and PBS); Meet John Doe at Ford's Theatre (Helen Hayes Award). Duke graduate.

Patsy Detroit (Kylie Coates) is honored to be a part of this world premiere in her home state of Tennessee! Patsy recently graduated from CUNY's Baccalaureate program in New York City studying Musical Theatre. In addition to originating the role of Kylie in May We All at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, Tennessee, other credits include Emmy in A Doll's House Part Two, Libby in American Idiot, Ensemble in Hairspray all at Playhouse on the Square; Little Sally in Urinetown, Amy in Dry Land; Little Red in Into the Woods all at CUNY City College, New York City).

Ryan Link (Harley Coates) made his Broadway debut playing Roger in RENT in 2003. He moved to Nashville in 2016 after 800+ performances on the US/Canada/Japan tour of Once (2013-2015), understudying the lead Guy role. Other Broadway shows: Wonderland, HAIR (Berger/Woof u/s). Other tours: HAIR (Woof), Aida (Radames u/s). Regional: Jesus in JC Superstar at Kansas City Starlight. Nashville: ...Buster Drumwright (title role, staged reading at Studio Tenn), Perfect 36 (staged reading), American Prophet (Marcus Hummon workshop @ TPAC). Rhythm Kids teacher at @TennLittleBirds (Music Together) with wife Allison. Dad to Edison, age 2. @ryanlinkmusic

Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard (Liz) Broadway: Ilse in Spring Awakening (OBC). LOLO is signed with Sony Music Publishing and has released 3 full-length albums: 'Wasted In Jackson', 'In Loving Memory Of When I Gave A Shit' and 'X'. LOLO was nominated for a Grammy Award for her songwriting work on Panic! At The Disco's hit album Death Of A Bachelor. She is also a co-writer of the global hit, "High Hopes". LOLO is the composer and lyricist of the country/folk musical Songbird, debuted at 59E59St Theater (book by Michael Kimmel, NY Times Critics Pick). To Xander, Colton and my extended family: thanks for your love and support! lolomusic.com

Bligh Voth (Jenna Coates). First National Tour, The Band's Visit. New York credits include Atlantic Theater Company, Primary Stages, Boomerang Theater Company, NYMF, NAMT. Regional credits include Lyric Theater of Oklahoma, Totem Pole Playhouse, Papermill Playhouse, Ford's Theater, Studio Theater, Signature Theater, Cincinnati Playhouse, Ogunquit Playhouse, Gateway Playhouse and more. The Boston Conservatory. All the love to MSA, Framework Entertainment, Paul, and Karen. @blighadeline www.blighvoth.com

Miles Aubrey (Earl) has been seen on Broadway in Jersey Boys (Norm Waxman) and Ring of Fire. Regional theatre includes Goodspeed, Casa Mañana, North Shore Music Theater, Flat Rock Playhouse, The Ryman, and others. TV/Film includes Charlie Calello in Jersey Boys (dir. Clint Eastwood), Fatal Attraction, Comedy Central, and performances on "The Tony Awards," "The Tonight Show," "The Today Show," and "Seth Meyers." Miles is a sought after touring/session musician, performs regularly on the Grand Ole Opry, and is endorsed by guitar companies such as Taylor, Reverend and PRS. Miles is proud to be the lead guitarist and band music director for Broken Bow artist Brooke Eden.

Peri Barnhill (Tammy). Peri, a graduate of Belmont University with a BFA in Musical Theatre, was seen in Young Frankenstein as Inga (Hendersonville Performing Arts Center), Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey (Renaissance Players) and was part of the 2020 Nashville Shakespeare Apprenticeship program. She's forever grateful to her friends and family for their love and support and would like to thank all those involved in May We All. @tinyevilgenius

Gina de Pool (Suzanne/Dance Captain). Gina is a native to south Florida and a graduate of The Boston Conservatory. Film Credits: Spirited (coming 2023) Apple TV, In The Heights (Warner Brothers), Isn't it Romantic (Warner Brothers) . Theater credits: West Side Story (Milwaukee Rep), On Your Feet (The Muny & Starlight Theater), Cinderella (The Fulton Theater). Thank you to family and friends for your love and support. Instagram: ginadepool

Mary Kate Hughes (Stephanie) is thrilled to be returning to the TPAC stage this summer! A graduate of Belmont University, some of her previous credits include Evita (Studio Tenn + TPAC), Cabaret (The Palace Theater), The Wizard Of Oz (The Palace Theater), and several original works staged at The American Music Theater. Most notably, she co-produced and starred in Natural Woman: The Music of Carole King, a self-accompanied rock concert of King's greatest hits. MK is endlessly grateful to her parents and three sisters; and sends all her love home to Sam, Otie, and Ember! Website: marykatehughes.com | IG: @mary.kate.hughes

Ashlyn Inman (Ru Ann) is thrilled to be a part of May We All! Her previous credits include Something Rotten! (Portia), The Full Monty (Georgie), and Fun Home (Medium Alison). She received her BFA in Musical Theater at Coastal Carolina University and is currently working toward her MFA in Creative Writing at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Follow her at @ashwednesdays on Instagram. www.ashlyninman.com

Josh Jordan (PJ) is a proud native of Nashville, Tennessee. A multitasker at heart, he was excited to discover at a young age that you could sing, dance, and act all at once. After being awarded Best Male Dancer at the Spotlight Awards in 2019, Josh is thrilled to be returning to the TPAC stage for the regional premiere of May We All. As a rising junior in the Musical Theater BFA program at Belmont University, he recently played the role of Jesus in Godspell and was featured in the ensemble of Urinetown. He is grateful to his mentors for preparing him for his first professional show. @joshthejordan

Calvin Malone (Stan) is thrilled to be returning to his old stomping grounds for May We All! Regional: Gun and Powder (world premiere), Billy Elliot (Signature Theatre); Matilda, South Pacific (Olney Theatre Center); Angels in America (Roxy Regional); Cinderella (Studio Tenn); Little Women (Kentucky Repertory Theatre); Lippa's The Wild Party (Constellation Theatre Co., Helen Haynes Nomination); Big River TYA (world premiere at ATMTC); Spamalot, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, My Fair Lady, Oklahoma! (Riverside Theatre). BFA, Belmont University. For Mom <3 @calvinsings

Noah Pelty (Wilbur). Select regional credits include Shucked! (Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center), Million Dollar Quartet (the Argyle Theatre), Indecent, The Full Monty, Tuna Goddess (Cape Rep Theatre). Noah splits his time between New York City and Nashville, writing and performing original music and playing in clubs on Broadway. Graduate, Coastal Carolina University.

Chelsea "Solace" Hough (Ruby). Born in Los Angeles but reared in Nashville, Solace is an Atlanta-based dancer, singer, actor, and choreographer. Solace has toured domestically and overseas and has appeared on television, award shows and commercials, including being in the "Top 10" of Season 15 on "So You Think You Can Dance." She has also performed with various artists, including but not limited to: Taylor Swift, Mary J Blige, Pitbull, Thomas Rhett, Kristin Chenoweth, Pam Tillis, etc. Solace is thrilled to take part in building May We All and is looking forward to the memories made along the way!

Macy Watts (Angie). Texas native, graduated from WTAMU with a major in Musical Theatre. Upon graduation, she went on to perform professionally for 2 years before deciding to move to Nashville in February of 2022. Some credits include two national acting awards, recording for Disney, and roles such as Doralee (9 to 5), Matron Mamma Morton (Chicago), and Missy (Marvelous Wonderettes). Macy is extremely excited to make her TPAC debut and would like to thank her family and friends for their constant support.