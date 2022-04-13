Casts Announced for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' and ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN at BSC

Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for the first two shows of its 2022 season: the 1978 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show, directed and choreographed by Jeffrey L. Page (BSC: Who Could Ask For Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin, Company, Broadway Bounty Hunter; Broadway: Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming 1776), which will open the Boyd-Quinson Stage from June 16-July 9, and the world premiere play, Andy Warhol in Iran by Brent Askari (BSC's American Underground) which opens the St. Germain Stage from June 2-25.



Ain't Misbehavin' will star Allison Blackwell (BSC: Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin, Ragtime; Broadway: The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess), Jarvis B. Manning Jr. (Broadway: Ain't Too Proud, Motown The Musical), Anastacia McCleskey (BSC: Broadway Bounty Hunter; Broadway: Hair, The Book of Mormon, Waitress), Maiesha McQueen (Broadway: Waitress) and DeMone Seraphin (Broadway: Miss Saigon, Rent, Ragtime).

Ain't Misbehavin' is a musical celebration of the irrepressible songwriter-performer Fats Waller, and features such songs as "Honeysuckle Rose," "This Joint is Jumpin'," and "Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do."



Andy Warhol in Iran, a new play that features a fictionalized account of artist Andy Warhol's famed 1976 visit to Tehran, will star Henry Stram (BSC: Eleanor (director); Broadway: Network, The Elephant Man, The Crucible) as Warhol, and Nima Rakhshanifar (pronouns: they/them; credits with ACT Seattle, South Coast Rep, Victory Gardens, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and Milwaukee Rep) as Farhad.

The Boyd-Quinson Stage season will also include the 2003 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Anna in the Tropics (July 16-30), by Nilo Cruz and directed by Elena Araoz (Havana Music Hall, The Manic Monologues), Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's exquisite 1973 Tony Award-winning musical, A Little Night Music (August 6-28), choreographed by Robert La Fosse, musically directed by Darren R. Cohen and directed by Ms. Boyd, and the world premiere of the Burman New Play Award winner All of Me (September 21-October 9), by Laura Winters, directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe (Assistant Director for Broadway's Indecent; resident director for Hamilton's first national tour).

At the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center, the St. Germain Stage season will also include ABCD (July 1-23), a world premiere play by May Treuhaft-Ali and directed by Daniel J. Bryant (St. Louis Rep's Feeding Beatrice), The Youth Theatre's world premiere staging of the new musical The Supadupa Kid (July 29-August 13), with book and lyrics by Sukari Jones (The River Is Me, Ain't Far from Home) and music by Joel Waggoner (BSC/Off-Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter) and direction by NJ Agwuna (Glimmerglass Festival's The Magic Flute), based on local Pittsfield author Ty Allan Jackson's popular children's book series; and a revival of Waiting for Godot (August 19-September 4), by Samuel Beckett, directed by Joe Calarco (BSC's Sister Sorry; A Doll's House, Part 2; Breaking the Code).



Additional details on the 2022 BSC season, including the Gala, concerts, cabarets, and streamed and staged readings, will be announced in coming weeks.

TICKET INFORMATION



Pricing for the 2022 summer season is $25-85 for the Boyd-Quinson Stage and $25-59 for the St. Germain Stage. Preview performance tickets for musicals are $45 and all other previews are $35. Patrons can reserve their seats today by purchasing season passes. Passes are for 3+ shows in BSC's 2022 season - pick any show, any theater, any time, matinee or evening and save up to 29% off of single ticket pricing. Please call the Box Office for more information. Single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting www.BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.



ABOUT BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY



Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, BSC's mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs.



BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.



BSC's reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre's prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green's On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins' centenaries (2018).



BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 41 new works, 21 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres. Following the industry-wide shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, BSC was the first Equity theatre in the US to return to live performance with its critically acclaimed production of Harry Clarke, starring BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold and directed by Ms. Boyd.



The 2021 season, featuring a series of critically acclaimed indoor and outdoor productions, included Chester Bailey by Joseph Dougherty starring father and son Reed and Ephraim Birney, which won four Berkshire Theatre Awards, including Outstanding Play; Eleanor by Mark St. Germain and starring Tony Award winner Harriet Harris, who received a Berkshire Theatre Award for Outstanding Solo Performance; and the world premiere of A Crossing: A New Musical, created in association with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, choreographed by Joshua Bergasse and Alberto Lopez and directed by Bergasse, which won eight Berkshire Theatre Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical. The 2022 season includes revivals of Ain't Misbehavin', A Little Night Music and Waiting for Godot; the Pulitzer Prize-winning Anna in the Tropics; and four world premieres: Andy Warhol in Iran, ABCD, All of Me and the musical The Supadupa Kid, based on the novel by Ty Allan Jackson.