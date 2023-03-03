Wake Up With BWW 3/3: FUNNY GIRL Sets Closing, First Look at BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN', and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Bob Fosse's Dancin' officially began previously last night on Broadway! Below, meet the cast and get a first look at the show in all new photos!

Plus, Funny Girl has announced that it will close on September 3, 2023. The lead actors - Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, and Jared Grimes - have extended their run until then. The production has also released all new footage from the show which can be viewed below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

VIDEO: FUNNY GIRL Announces Broadway Closing; New Performance Montage

by Team BWW

Producers Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani announced today that Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh have extended their critically acclaimed, record-breaking run in Broadway's FUNNY GIRL through Sunday, September 3, 2023, when FUNNY GIRL will play its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).. (more...)

Review Roundup: Disney's HERCULES Musical Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Review Roundups

What did critics think of Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse? Hercules features music by Oscar, Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, Newsies) and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Zippel (City of Angels, Mulan) and a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).. (more...)

VIDEO: Prime Video Drops THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five Teaser & Premiere Date

by Michael Major

Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel revealed the official teaser and premiere date for the groundbreaking series' fifth and final season. In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away. Watch the video teaser now!. (more...)

Lawsuit Will Decide Fate Of St. Louis' Fabulous Fox Theatre

by Team BWW

A decision on the fate of St. Louis' Fabulous Fox Theatre is imminent after the two groups part of the dispute presented their arguments Tuesday at St. Louis Circuit Court.. (more...)

Meet the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN'

by Stephi Wild

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' is officially in previews beginning on March 2. The musical will open on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre. Meet the cast of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' here!. (more...)

Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical Will Open in the UK This Summer

by Stephi Wild

A brand-new production of THE LORD OF THE RINGS, a musical tale based on the classic trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien, is coming to the Watermill Theatre in London this summer. . (more...)

Merle Dandridge, Michael Hayden, Jodi Long & More to Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Pasadena Playhouse has announced the cast for the 50th anniversary production of A Little Night Music. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' On Broadway

by Team BWW

Get a first look at Bob Fosse's DANCIN' ahead of its first preview tonight on Broadway with an official opening on Sunday, March 19 at the Music Box Theatre. . (more...)

VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Stars in New SPINNING GOLD Film Trailer

by Michael Major

The new video trailer for Spinning Gold, starring Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, has been released. The film also stars Casey Likes, Tayla Parx, Ledisi, Tony Award winner Dan Fogler, Chris Redd, Sebastian Maniscalco, and more. Plus, check out new details on the film's soundtrack and an upcoming competition!. (more...)

