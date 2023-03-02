Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Stars in New SPINNING GOLD Film Trailer

The new film is set to debut in theaters on March 31, with the soundtrack arriving on the same day.

Mar. 02, 2023  

The new trailer for Spinning Gold, starring Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, has been released. The new film is set to debut in theaters on March 31.

The film also features Almost Famous and upcoming Back to the Future star Casey Likes.

The star-studded soundtrack to highly-anticipated film has also been announced, arriving digitally March 31 and featuring the all-star cast covering Casablanca classics including Parliament's "Give Up The Funk" by Wiz Khalifa, Donna Summer's "Love To Love You Baby" by Tayla Parx, The Isley Brothers' "It's Your Thing," by Jason Derulo, Gladys Knight's "Midnight Train To Georgia" by Ledisi, and more!

Plus, are you the next disco superstar? The newly-launched SINGING GOLD presented by Spinning Gold + Cover Nation song contest gives fans a chance to win a VIP trip to Los Angeles to spend a dream day at Atlantic Records' recording studio. Enter here.

What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time. Along with a rag tag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever.

Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.

Spinning Gold also features Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible franchise, Gone Baby Gone), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live, Bad Hair), Tony Award winner Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead, The Goldbergs), Jason Issacs (The Harry Potter franchise, The Death of Stalin, The Patriot), Lyndsy Fonseca (Kick-Ass, Hot Tub Time Machine), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), and comedian/actor Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman).

Watch the new trailer here:






