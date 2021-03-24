Wake Up With BWW 3/24: AIN'T SUPPOSED TO DIE A NATURAL DEATH Plans Broadway Revival, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Melvin Van Peebles' musical 'Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death' is set to be revived on Broadway next year.

The previously announced West End production of Sunday in the Park with George has announced that it will not open in 2021.

Casting continues for the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's '13: The Musical'- more specifically for a young actor to play the role of 'Zee'. A 12-14 year-old is being called to play a 13 year old that is 'proudly living a gender non-conforming life with non-binary openness.'

3) Jim Henson's THE DARK CRYSTAL Will be Adapted for the Stage by The Royal Ballet

Included in the lineup is The Royal Ballet's presentation of Company Wayne McGregor in The Dark Crystal: Odyssey. Based on Jim Henson's iconic 1982 film, this magical coming-of-age story brings together a team of world-class collaborators including artists Brian and Wendy Froud, composer Joel Cadbury, digital designers kontrastmoment, lighting designer Lucy Carter, dramaturg Uzma Hameed, costume designer Philip Delamore and face-and body-artist Alex Box, with puppets and props from Jim Henson's Creature Shop.. (more...)

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Micah Stock.

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Gluck's Iphigénie en Tauride Starring Susan Graham, Plácido Domingo, Paul Groves, and Gordon Hawkins, conducted by Patrick Summers. Production by Stephen Wadsworth. From February 26, 2011. Tune in here!

- Tonight's episode of Stars in the House celebrates Broadway, West End and Yiddish Fiddler On The Roof with Danny Burstein, Joel Grey, Judy Kuhn and Andy Nyman. Tune in at 8pm here!

What we're watching: Idina Menzel, Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones & More Present at the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards

Last night the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards featured celebrity presenters Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones, Idina Menzel, Melissa Manchester, Lucie Arnaz, Sir Howard Stringer, Johnny Mathis and Maria Friedman.

The awards celebrate the enduring legacy of Marvin Hamlisch, one of America's most decorated composers, and are aimed at recognizing and enabling the next generation of music composition talent.

