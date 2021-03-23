Jim Henson's THE DARK CRYSTAL Will be Adapted for the Stage by The Royal Ballet

The Royal Opera House just shared early plans for its 2021/22 Season, the first full Royal Opera House Season since 2019. The company revealed highlights including five world premieres from The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera as well as a wealth of British and international talent taking to the stages.

Included in the lineup is The Royal Ballet's presentation of Company Wayne McGregor in The Dark Crystal: Odyssey, a work for family audiences choreographed and directed by Wayne McGregor.

Based on Jim Henson's iconic 1982 film, this magical coming-of-age story brings together a team of world-class collaborators including artists Brian and Wendy Froud, composer Joel Cadbury, digital designers kontrastmoment, lighting designer Lucy Carter, dramaturg Uzma Hameed, costume designer Philip Delamore and face-and body-artist Alex Box, with puppets and props from Jim Henson's Creature Shop.



Oliver Mears, Director of Opera said: 'After a turbulent year we are thrilled to announce a line-up of productions for everyone to enjoy in our first full Season since 2019. The opera company and all staff and artists in the building are itching to create and stage work and we are excited to welcome back international and British artists, and of course our magnificent Chorus and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House. Since first closing our doors a year ago, we have been proud to present a wealth of digital work to audiences around the globe, however, nothing can replace the live theatre so missed by us all in the last 12 months. We look forward to opening our doors in the autumn and presenting a truly remarkable new Season of work.'

Public booking for the 2021/22 Season opens on Tuesday 24 August 2021, further details via www.roh.org.uk.